Pokemon Legends: Z-A could get new Eeveelution following “Year of the Eevee” celebration

Excitement is building with the start of 2025, as trainers eagerly await news of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. A coinciding celebration for The Year of the Eevee on The Pokemon Center UK has fans convinced a new Eeveelution will be debuted with the game.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release sometime in 2025. The game will take place in the Kalos region of X and Y, specifically in Lumoise City.

With several hints of upcoming Z-A news already circulating, including the pinning of the original announcement trailer on the official Japanese Pokemon X account, speculation has run wild. These fires have been fueled by a celebration happening on the Pokemon Center UK website, where “Year of the Eevee” has taken over the front page.

Article continues after ad

Joe Merrick of Serebii.net has shared his thoughts on the event, and despite caution to fans about “crazy conclusions”, the consensus at such a celebration is that a new Eeveelution must be planned for Legends: Z-A.

Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments haven’t held back. One has stated, “New Eeveelution this year CONFIRMED” while another added, “wait, one eeveelution per month? we only have 8 eeveelution?!?!?! yess, they’re finally adding Bugeon, Fisteon, Wingeon and Rockeon, now we’re talking.”

Article continues after ad

Eevee merch and Eeveelution spotlights

According to the Pokemon official website, the Year of the Eevee celebration plans to spotlight the adorable Kanto Normal-type and all its evolutions via merch, an “abundance of Eevee” content, and fun updates.

This has included a restock on favorite Eevee plushes via the Pokemon Center Store, as well as new options that have yet to be released for fans to purchase.

While it isn’t clear if the Year of the Eevee has anything to do with the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the overlap is sure to fuel fan theories, and will likely build hype until the release of the new game later in the year.

Article continues after ad