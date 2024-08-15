Pokemon Legends Z-A could change brutal Mega lore

Mega Evolutions have been a hot topic in the Pokemon community ever since the logo popped up in the Legends Z-A trailer.

The fan-favorite battle gimmick never fails to cause a stir with the player base. That being said, Mega Evolutions are always somewhat in the shadow of their surprisingly dark Pokedex entries.

This topic popped up in a community debate, with a player poking fun at the disconnect between Megas requiring strong Trainer bonds and the Pokedex entries detailing how gruesomely painful the process can be for Pokemon.

If you’re unfamiliar, the vast majority of Mega Pokemon Pokedex entries highlight how the Mega process is agonizing for ‘Mons to go through. It’s also indicated throughout the series that Mega Evolution requires a Pokemon to have a strong bond with their Trainers.

One fan attempted to bridge the gap between the two ideas, saying, “My thought process is that Mega Evolution is painful overall but the Pokemon trust their trainer enough to go through with it.”

Another agreed, “I take it as, yes, staying in their Mega form will eventually cause pain and might even kill the Pokemon. However, the Pokemon trusts their Trainer to call off the form before the stress causes permanent damage to their bodies.”

The Pokemon Company Mega Charizard X and Mega Pinsir – two popular Mega Evolution designs.

Some players even shared their thoughts on Megas as a whole and how Pokemon Legends Z-A could permanently change them.

One noted, “Mega Evolution designs are mostly great, but … it was really badly implemented, and I hope Z-A does something interesting with them finally,” expanding that it made no sense for them to not be involved with the affection mechanic and that the distribution was poorly thought out.

Another chimed in, “That’s why imo Mega Evolution & other gimmicks should have a friendship requirement/mechanic. Like, reach this level of happiness/friendship to unlock Mega Evolution, for stronger Z-Move, Max Move, and Tera Boosted move damage then higher friendship = more damage.”

Some even theorized that the darker Pokedex entries from later games with Mega Evolutions were an attempt to leave the battle gimmick firmly in the past.

With Mega Evolutions making their triumphant return in Pokemon Legends Z-A, there’s arguably never been a better time than now to change it or make official alterations to their currently unsettling lore.

Nothing has been officially confirmed about changing Mega Evolutions, but a new game – especially one that’s not a typical mainline entry – presents the perfect opportunity for experimentation and creativity. It’ll be interesting to see how Megas look when Pokemon Legends Z-A finally hits the market.