Pokemon Legends Arceus update 1.0.2 patch notes: All fixes & changes

Pokemon Legends Arceus has just received a 1.0.2 update, and we’ve got the patch notes so you can see all of the changes and bug fixes that have been implemented.

Although the latest Pokemon title, Legends Arceus, was released without the need for a major day one update (unlike its siblings Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), there are still some bugs to iron out.

The second update for Pokemon Legends Arceus, 1.0.2, has now arrived for the Nintendo Switch game. It’s only a small update, so it shouldn’t take very long to download – for reference, it took us about 30 seconds.

You can see the patch notes and all of the changes included in this update below.

Pokemon Legends Arceus update 1.0.2 patch notes

Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freeze after trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing out a ball that contains a Pokémon.

Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to catch Cherrim.

Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular Mission, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended.

Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémon twice instead of once only as intended, prohibiting the player from obtaining other certain Pokémon. The relevant Pokémon will appear for players who were unable to catch those certain Pokémon due to this issue.

While there’s nothing major in terms of new gameplay features, this update does offer some important fixes that should help when completing missions and obtaining specific Pokemon.

For example, it’s no secret that finding (and catching) Cherrim for Request 17: To Bloom Or Not To Bloom has been an issue for some players, and this update promises to make catching one easier.

If you want to install the latest Pokemon Legends Arceus update, it’s pretty simple: Make sure the game is closed, press the ‘+’ button, then select ‘Software Update’ from the menu that shows up.

