Pokemon Legends: Arceus preorder guide – where to buy - Dexerto

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially launching on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022. Here is where you can pre-order the Sinnoh origin title right now.

Game Freak surprised Pokemon fans in February when they revealed that their next project, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is an open-world RPG similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

On May 26, the Japanese developer gave players another shock when they announced the game would actually make its debut on January 28, 2022. Here is everything you need to know about pre-ordering the title.

Where to pre-order Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Like previous Pokemon titles, players will have a handful of options for where they can purchase Legends: Arceus before its release date on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Nintendo will offer the game digitally through its eShop, and almost every major retailer now sells digital codes which can be redeemed on the console.

Those that prefer the physical edition will want to get the best deal on the title. Below we will break down every place taking pre-orders for the wildly anticipated release.

Will Pokemon Legends: Arceus have two versions?

As many fans have come to expect with Arceus, nothing about the 2022 title is “normal.” Game Freak is looking to shake up the series’ formula after eight generations of releases.

So it should come as no surprise that Pokemon Legends is also breaking from the multiple versions format, as the open-world RPG is solely going to be one-player story campaign.

This means that fans can finally buy ONE copy and rest easy. At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of exclusive Pokemon, and as such you will only need to buy the single version.