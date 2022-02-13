Pokemon Legends Arceus player destroyed by Shiny Pokemon in epic fail

A Pokemon Legends Arceus player’s adventure went up in flames after they were unexpectedly attacked by an explosive ‘mon. To add insult to injury, the creature that took them out happened to be a Shiny.

Ever since its introduction as a mechanic in Gen II, Shinies have become one of the series’ most popular features. Trainers will spend countless hours hunting down the rare variant.

One Pokemon Legends Arceus player found themselves on the other end of the hunt, however, when a Shiny Pokemon chased them down and knocked them out in an explosive fail.

Pokemon Legends Arceus player hunted by Shiny Pokemon

Compared to previous titles, Pokemon in Legends Arceus can be dangerous, whether it’s the terrifying Alphas or wild ‘mon ready to attack you in a moment’s notice.

A Trainer hunting for a Hisuian Voltorb was unexpectedly side swept by one whose explosion sent them straight to the ground.

To add extra salt to the wound, a rare Shiny version spawned from out of nowhere and knocked them out with a second explosive blast. Twitch streamer Renae Wittenkeller uploaded a clip of the unfortunate moment on Twitter.

Renae ended up getting the last laugh, however, as she was able to return to the location and catch the mischievous Shiny Voltorb that had taken her out.

“Yeah, I was resetting outbreaks, and I caught the little s**t,” she exclaimed in a follow-up tweet.

While the Shiny fail was pretty brutal, Game Freak has made catching Shinies substantially easier in Pokemon Legends Arceus. As long as you saved before searching the map, the rare variant will still be there after reloading.

Still, if nothing else this clip shows just how ruthless wild Pokemon can be in the Hisui region. Compared to previous entries, Shiny Pokemon now hunt the player and we’re not going to lie – that’s actually pretty awesome.