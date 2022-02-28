Massive Mass Outbreaks are a brand new feature in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak update, but what are they? And how do you get them to spawn? Let’s find out.

A free update for Pokemon Legends Arceus dropped on February 27, just one month after the game’s initial launch. One of the biggest new features is a twist on the Mass Outbreak phenomenon, this time known as ‘Massive Mass Outbreaks’.

Unlike regular Mass Outbreaks, where multiple Pokemon of the same species spawn in a specific area, Massive Mass Outbreaks occur across the entire map, with loads of outbreaks of different species appearing for a limited time.

Below, you’ll find out everything you need to know about this new feature, including how to unlock them, what different symbols on the map mean, and how to reveal which Pokemon are appearing in them.

How to get Massive Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Massive Mass Outbreaks are a post-game feature in Pokemon Legends Arceus, which means you’ll need to complete the main story and watch the credits roll before they’ll have a chance of spawning.

Once you’ve done this, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version, then jump back into the game and leave Jubilife Village; the guard on the gate will let you know if there’s a Pokemon outbreak occurring.

You’ll know if it’s a Massive Mass Outbreak because there will be a big question mark appearing over the area, rather than a picture of a specific Pokemon (which would indicate a regular Mass Outbreak).

How to see which Pokemon are in Massive Mass Outbreaks

The types of Pokemon appearing in Massive Mass Outbreaks are kept a secret until you approach them, but you can reveal them earlier by giving 5 Aguav Berries to Mai and her Munchlax near the camps.

Aguav Berries are a new addition in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak update. They will sometimes appear next to an outbreak Pokemon on the map, which indicates that you can find more of them there.

Discovering which Pokemon are currently spawning is essential if you want to figure out the best swarms to visit first, as Massive Mass Outbreaks only stick around for a limited time before disappearing.

What does the star mean in a Massive Mass Outbreak?

Some species that appear during Massive Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Legends Arceus will have a star appear next to them on the map, which indicates that a Special Outbreak is occurring in that location.

If you manage to clear out a Special Outbreak, a second Special Outbreak will appear that has a link to the first one. This could be the evolution of the Pokemon that spawned or a swarm of Alpha variants.

Unfortunately, a star appearing next to a Pokemon doesn’t have anything to do with your chances of encountering a Shiny version during outbreaks.

That’s everything you need to know about Massive Mass Outbreaks! Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

