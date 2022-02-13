Pokemon Legends Arceus leaker hints DLC could drop on Pokemon Day

A new leak has sparked speculation that Pokemon Legends Arceus DLC could be released during February’s Pokemon Day.

After months of anticipation, Pokemon Legends Arceus has finally released. While the Hisui region RPG is Game Freak’s most ambitious project to date, many fans have been wondering if the title will get DLC like Sword & Shield.

A new tease by a prominent leaker has seemingly confirmed that an update is in fact in the worls. However, the rumor claims that the downloadable content may be smaller than players expect and releasing very soon.

Pokemon Legends Arceus DLC to release on Pokemon Day?

Speculation kicked off on Twitter after reliable Pokemon leaker ‘Riddler Khu‘ made a tweet responding to fans theorizing about upcoming DLC for Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In his post, the insider claimed that there won’t be much for players to do in the game after beating the RPG due to Game Freak supposedly not adding online battles. The leaker then seems to indicate that “DLC” will not only release very soon, but that it also won’t satisfy trainers who have completed the main story and are tired of Shiny hunting.

“Saw tons of hilarious speculation about a free dlc thing,” they wrote. “Anyway, a game lacking online battle features will flop soon after you finish shiny hunting all you want. Or just wait a couple of weeks for that free thing and can’t help but complaining.”

Many fans including popular Pokemon content creator SoulSilverArt believed that the infamous leaker was hinting at Legends Arceus DLC releasing during Pokemon Day on February 27, 2022.

“If I’m understanding Riddler Khu correctly, some-if not all, of the DLC is launching close to Pokémon day,” they wrote. “Which makes me feel like it’s more free update then DLC, especially if something else is coming in April. Why so little & why so quick?”

On Pokémon day we get free update-that gives us old Pokémon spawning in hisui & more characters to battle in the battle facility-but the big feature could be*some*MEGAS(& somehow gmax)RETURN?All to be used in the facility too.MAYBE a short(new mythical)quest about looker & sinjoh pic.twitter.com/PZ5ef2nQ6j — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) February 12, 2022

Another leaks account ‘BallGuyLeaks’ also seemed to hint at the idea of Pokemon Legends DLC possibly being disappointing to some fans. “You wonder if your adventure is complete. Possibly it is, maybe the only thing that awaits you now is dissappoinment. I feel as if you will like something coming though…” the user cryptically tweeted.

Possibly it is, maybe the only thing that awaits you now is disappointment. I feel as if you will like something coming though.. — BallGuyLEAKS (@BallGuyLEAKS) February 12, 2022

Of course, take all of this with a major grain of salt. While everything Riddler Khu leaked about Legends ended up being completely accurate, his tweet is also rather cryptic. Most of the speculation is from fans trying to decipher his latest hints.

Still, it’s interesting that so many rumors seem to be echoing the idea that Pokemon Legends Arceus DLC is more of a “small update” then a proper expansion. Only time will tell if that ends up being true.