Pokemon Legends Arceus deserves more DLC before Scarlet & Violet arrive

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on the way later this year, it seems unlikely that Pokemon Legends Arceus will get any more love from Game Freak – but there’s still time to give it the proper DLC it deserves.

Despite a tepid response to initial footage and endless arguments over the quality of its graphics, Pokemon Legends Arceus surprised, well, pretty much everyone when it turned out to be one of the best entries into the franchise in years.

With a refreshed battle system that felt more immersive than ever, thrilling wild encounters with Pokemon that showed their true power, and the closest we’ve got to an open-world Pokemon experience so far, fans and critics were united in their praise for the game.

It was a welcome breath of fresh air from the tried-and-tested Pokemon formula we’ve seen over the past three decades – which is exactly why it would be such wasted potential not to give it the full DLC treatment.

Of course, Pokemon Legends Arceus already got some DLC with the Daybreak update, which added new missions, Massive Mass Outbreaks, and extra battles to take part in. These were small features, though – welcome features, sure, but still relatively minor.

There’s definitely scope for something much grander; why not give Legends Arceus an expansion along the lines of Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra packs? New areas to explore and more Hisuian Pokemon to catch would be a brilliant addition.

Then there’s that mysterious hidden room recently discovered in the game, which was styled like a modern bedroom complete with a Nintendo Switch on the shelf. It wasn’t used at all in Legends Arceus, which ignited rumors of more substantial DLC involving time travel.

It’s not like DLC would exist just to keep fans happy, either. Pokemon Legends Arceus has already sold millions, overtaking Sword & Shield as the fastest-selling Pokemon game on Switch, so it would no doubt be a lucrative investment for all involved.

There’s still so much potential for Pokemon Legends Arceus, but with the announcement that Gen 9 games Scarlet & Violet will be released later this year, chances are that Game Freak and The Pokemon Company will want all eyes on that as they build up hype over the coming months.

Of course, there’s always a chance that more substantial DLC for Legends Arceus is already in the works – and we’d be more than happy to be proven wrong here – but right now, it seems unlikely, and that’s a real shame. Like many fans, we’re not ready for our time with Pokemon Legends Arceus to end.