Pokemon Legends Arceus gets day 1 update: what we know about 1.0.1 patch

Just hours out from its full release and the Pokemon Legends Arceus day one update has already been revealed. While it’s a small one to start, here’s what we know about the 1.0.1 patch for the Nintendo Switch title.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus hype reaching its peak in light of glowing reviews, budding trainers are eagerly counting down to the launch of the new Switch release.

Before everyone gets their hands on the latest title, however, there’s a day one update to download and install. As expected, this patch aims to “fix some issues” and make the early experience that much smoother.

The 1.0.1 patch is already available for those with digital copies of Arceus. Meanwhile, if you have a physical version, you’ll need to download this update after installing the game on your Switch.

Although no specific details were outlined in the patch notes, those with early access are likely to spot some key changes in this new version. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for more details on the issues that appeared in the pre-launch build.

This marks a notable difference from the launch of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Multiple, expansive patches arrived ahead of launch for the 2021 title, adding features, fixing bugs, and removing exploits.

While the games are vastly different, with Arceus serving as a more radical departure from the standard Pokemon entries, lighter patch notes could signify the title is in a more stable position than other recent launches.

As millions of players finally get their hands on the hotly anticipated action game, we’re sure to see if that holds true. If early issues arise, it’s safe to expect the 1.0.2 update won’t be far behind.

Pokemon Legends Arceus update 1.0.1 patch notes

Below is a translation of the full 1.0.1 patch notes, direct from the official Pokemon blog.