Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist.

Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements.

Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking some major cues from Legends Arceus and expanding upon them, like Paldea’s promise of an interconnected open world.

Interestingly, it seems Generation 9 will also carry over Legends Arceus’ crafting system, though trainers won’t be crafting Pokeballs and throwable items, but Technical Machines instead.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shows TM crafting

The Pokemon Company released a brand new trailer on October 6, 2022, that showed off nearly 14 minutes of new gameplay.

The trailer included a brief segment surrounding Technical Machines, also called TMs, which are items that allow Pokemon to learn specific moves.

In Generation 9, instead of solely finding TMs through exploration or buying them, players can craft TMs of their own using materials collected from battling Pokemon.

Players can approach kiosks scattered throughout the open world to make these TMs and then scroll through the selection to find the specific TM they want to make.

The Pokemon Company The TM Machine allows players to craft a large variety of TMs using League Points and Pokemon materials.

After trainers find their desired TM, they can check the “Required Resources” section to see what they need to make the TM, which consists of League Points and Pokemon materials.

According to the game’s official website, “League Points can be obtained as you advance the story or by trading in materials from Pokémon.”

Additionally, the website confirmed that TMs are not back to being single-use items, which was the case before they were changed in Generation 5.

This new crafting system certainly gives players an incentive to battle wild Pokemon, as it seems to be the fastest way to earn materials to make specific TMs.

It remains to be seen whether or not crafting will be related to just TMs or not, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is set to release on November 18, 2022.