Pokemon Legends Arceus becomes highest rated Pokemon game in over a decade

Pokemon Legends Arceus review scores have been overwhelmingly positive and they’re actually so good it’s taken the crown for ‘best-rated’ this decade.

The reviews are in, and fans so far are loving Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Whether for the new, dynamic style of gameplay or the adorable new Hisuian forms, many have found this to be the best Pokemon game in years.

13 years, to be exact.

Legends Arceus reviews are best in a decade for Pokemon game

On Metacritic, reviews are sorted into two categories: Critic reviews and user reviews. Each game receives a score in each, with reviewers like Dexerto representing critics and fans having free reign of their own to represent the user score.

Advertisement

Read More: Attack on Titan fan finds hilarious reference in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The critic’s score, or Metascore, of Pokemon Legends Arceus is 84/100, which is solid for a Pokemon game. However, the user score being 8/10 is monumental and is the best the franchise has seen since HeartGold / SoulSilver in 2009.

A Reddit user went through some of the other games that have been rated on Metacritic and found just how low some of the others in recent years have ranked, again showing just how much fans have rallied together to show love for Legends Arceus.

Notable review scores

Pokémon Black and White: 7.6/10

Pokémon X and Y: 7.5/10

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire: 7.5/10

Pokémon Sun and Moon: 7.6/10

Pokémon Sword and Shield: 4.6/10

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: 5.3/10

Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver: 9.1/10

Many in the reviews have referenced the game’s compelling gameplay and plot as reasons for its higher rating, while knocking its graphics slightly.

Advertisement

One recent user review on Metacritic wrote, “Best Pokemon game experience ever. The quality of life improvements, the open-world areas, the quest/mission-based progression, reward system, and new combat mechanics truly make this a breakthrough for the series.”

Another wrote, “Huge step forward for pokemon. The semi-open world is a huge improvement for pokemon, but graphics could be better. And the lack of trainer battles is the one point I’m critical of the game, even though it’s explained by the story. Therefore only 8/10.”

Both of these, along with the hundreds of other reviews on the site, have expressed similar sentiments.

Advertisement

As it currently stands, 501 reviews on Metacritic by users are Positive, 62 are Mixed, and 161 are Negative. It is also the #2 Best Switch Game of 2022 and the #1 Most Discussed Switch Game of 2022 on Metacritic.