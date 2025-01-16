Pokemon leaks reveal Generation 10 plans but it’s not all good news

New Pokemon leaks have broken and they reveal some interesting plans for Generation 10 including the fact that the games may be in the works for the original Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon news is struggling to stay under wraps after Niantic leaks hinted at a Pokemon Presents stream for Pokemon Day on February 27, 2025. This comes alongside new rumors of an imminent Switch 2 reveal.

Don’t expect to see much on the Switch 2 at this upcoming Pokemon Presents, however. Insiders have claimed it won’t be a focal point and a further set of leaks may point to why that is.

Information purloined from the Game Freak hacker and shared by Centro LEAKS suggests that the Pokemon Generation 10 games are being developed natively for the original suite of Nintendo Switch systems. There could be a silver lining though.

Pokemon Generation 10 may be coming to the original Switch

Per previous leaks from the same source, Pokemon Generation 10 seems to be codenamed Gaia and the Game Freak hacker has revealed that Gaia appears to be slated for release on the original Nintendo Switch. While these games haven’t been officially announced, fans of the franchise had assumed, and perhaps hoped, that they would be built around the Switch 2.

It’s a fair leap to make given that no previous Nintendo console has housed more than two mainline Pokemon entries. With the current Switch model seeing the launch of both Pokemon Sword & Shield, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, speculating that Generation 10 would arrive exclusively to the Switch 2 would be a safe bet.

After the abysmal technical performance of Scarlet & Violet on the current Switch, you’d think Nintendo and Game Freak would be targeting the Switch 2. If these particular leaks prove credible, however, it appears that won’t be the case.

Nintendo / X: t_a_b_e_r_u Pokemon Scarlet & Violet struggled to run on the original Switch producing nightmarish bugs.

Don’t despair entirely. Within the same set of leaks, something referred to internally as Super Gaia appears to have been uncovered. Speculation from the Game Freak hacker and Centro LEAKS is that this may be some Switch 2 version or enhancement for the Generation 10 Pokemon games.

There has also been speculation that games developed for the original Switch may run better on the Switch 2. Similar to how PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles boost the performance of games from their previous generations of hardware.

Given the Switch 2’s backwards compatibility, the Generation 10 Pokemon games may not experience the same performance issues as the Generation 9 games when played on the newer console. Of course, none of this information has received any official confirmation from Game Freak or Nintendo so do be wary of lending it too much credence.