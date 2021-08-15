Pokemon leaker claims Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl may get new Dialga & Palkia forms

A reliable leaker sent the Pokemon community into a frenzy when they suggested that Legendaries Dialga and Palkia could be getting new forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

A new Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl rumor has surfaced ahead of the August 18 Pokemon Presents. According to a leaker, the Sinnoh Remakes could bring some changes to Gen IV’s Legendaries.

The speculation has sparked many fans to believe that Dialga and Palkia could get new forms similar to Omega Ruby Alpha Sapphires Primal variants. But is it true? Here is everything we know so far.

New Dialga & Palkia forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

The rumor went viral after first being posted on the r/PokeLeaks forum. User ‘Jaleel13’ re-uploaded an August 14th social media post from reliable Pokemon insider KeliosFR.

In the now-deleted tweet, Kelios speculated that it is possible that Dialga and Palkia could be getting new forms. The insider added that he wasn’t sure if it was a Primal form or a Mega evolution.

“This seems to be confirmed for the new forms of Dialga / Palkia in Pokemon BDSP. After that I don’t know if it will be a Primal form or Mega or other. To see Wednesday what is unveiled,” a rough translation of the tweet read.

In another tweet, Kelios addressed Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl being marketed as “faithful” remakes.

“People do not understand that the term “faithful” means that a former player will recognize the region when they play the game, that the story will be much the same, but that does not mean that there will be nothing new,” another rough translation of his post said.

It should be stated to take this rumor with a major grain of salt. Not only did Kelios delete their tweet, but several French fans argued that the message was being interpreted wrong. The social media post was reportedly meant to be speculation, rather than a full-blown confirmation.

According to several users, the speculation behind the new forms was created after several stores delayed pre-orders for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl due to shipping with figurines for Dialga & Palkia – which some theorize is the result of them having new designs.