Pokemon Journeys part 2 Netflix release date revealed

Part two of the Pokemon Journeys anime now has a US release date, following its hiatus since June. The second half of the animation makes its return on Netflix soon.

Nintendo's wildly successful Pokemon franchise got its latest title Sword & Shield in 2019. As is tradition, the game has an anime featuring Ash Ketchum to coincide with the new generation.

In the US, Journeys made its debut on Netflix in June. However after a two month break, the second batch of episodes will return to the streaming service in September.

Pokemon Journeys part 2 US release date

Journeys is the 23rd season of the anime, and centers on Ash Ketchum and new protagonist Goh. The story follows the duo as they travel across all eight regions in the franchise, including Gen VIII's Galar.

After its successful launch in June, the animation was on hiatus for a few months. However on August 14, an update on the Netflix streaming app revealed when the beloved series would be making its return in the US.

According to popular Pokemon outlet Serebii, the release date was revealed to be September 11. "The Netflix app states that the second batch of episodes of Pokemon Journeys will be released on Netflix in the US on September 11, 2020," their tweet read.

Serebii Update: The Netflix app states that the second batch of episodes of Pokémon Journeys will be released on Netflix in the US on September 11 2020 https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/dSTcq35FS3 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 14, 2020

So far, the series has heavily featured the Galar region, including characters such as Sonia and the reigning champion Leon. The anime has also brought Gen VIII's epic Dynamax battles to life, and even featured the return of the classic fat Pikachu in its G-Max form.

Fans of the 2010 release Black and White are in luck, as the second part of the anime will see Ash and Goh visiting the Unova region. The popular titles originally landed on the Nintendo DS and were so popular, they got a direct sequel.

If you haven't seen the first 12 episodes of Journeys, there is still time to get up to speed. Netflix has the entirety of part one on its service right now, giving viewers another month to fully catch up with the story before the second part.