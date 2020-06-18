Pokemon Isle of Armor: Towers of Darkness & Waters – which one to pick

If you're struggling to figure out whether to pick the Tower of Darkness or Waters when evolving Kubfu in the Pokemon Sword & Shield The Isle of Armor DLC, we've got everything you need to know about both to help you make up your mind.

The first part of the Sword & Shield Expansion Pass, The Isle of Armor, released onto the Nintendo Switch on June 17. Transporting players to a new island in the Galar region, it sees them joining a dojo in order to hone their battling skills, while also catching new critters and befriending the Legendary 'mon, Kubfu.

The Fighting-type monster can only evolve into Urshifu when it bests one of two Towers – Darkness or Waters – and both give the Pokemon a different result depending on which one you pick. You can only choose one, with the other disappearing forever so making a decision isn't something to be taken lightly. Here's what you need to know about each to help you make up your mind.

Towers of Darkness & Waters

It is highly recommended that you level up Kubfu to at least 70 before taking on a Tower so you're not easily defeated. Each structure has five Pokemon he must best in order to reach the top to evolve into Urshifu, and what you pick decides what type it will be – either Fighting/Dark or Fighting/Water.

The challenge is specifically for the Legendary monster, so you won't be able to have anyone else in your Party, so make sure you store the rest of your team in boxes before you attempt otherwise you won't be let in. We won't spoil, but regardless of which one you choose, we'd advise making it learn Aerial Ace at level 12 in order to make the fight on the top floor much easier.

If you pick Darkness, Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu's 'Single Strike Style' – AKA a Fighting/Dark type. If Waters is chosen, it'll change into its 'Rapid Strike Style' – a Fighting/Water type.

Read More: All new tutor moves in Isle of Armor

It will also learn a specific move depending on what evolution. If the former is picked, it gets Wicked Blow, a strike that always ends with a critical hit. The latter gives it Surging Strikes, a powerful attack that hits three times in a row and will also always land a powerful crit.