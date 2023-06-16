Pokemon Horizons: Was Liko’s mom in the teaser for episode 12?

Social media has been ablaze about an unknown character in Pokemon Horizons, and whether she could be Liko’s mom.

The latest episode of Pokemon Horizons saw the protagonists, Liko and Roy, continue their journey across Paldea.

However, much of the attention after the conclusion of the show was directed towards the unknown character that popped up in the teaser for next week.

And based off of reaction on social media, many people believe that this individual could be the mother of one of the protagonists.

Pokemon Horizons teaser trailer showcases new character

After the conclusion of Episode 11 of Pokemon Horizons, a teaser trailer for Episode 12 aired. The trailer gave us some hints on what’s to come, including the debut of the bird Squawkabilly. However, it was the person that Squawkabilly sat on that got the most attention on social media.

An unknown woman showed up in the teaser, and many fans have begun to speculate on whom she is.

Is the new character Liko’s mother?

We don’t know for certain who this person is in Pokemon Horizons as of this writing. However, many have speculated on social media, including on Reddit and Twitter, that the woman is the mother of Liko.

One person on social media stated that the woman’s hair and her antenna bears a resemblance to Liko’s in the Horizons anime.

If this is Liko’s mother, it would market yet another point of character development for the female protagonist. Fans of the Pokemon Horizons anime were already been exposed to Alex, Liko’s father, in an earlier episode of the series.

The good news for Pokemon Horizons fans is that there won’t be a long wait to find out who this mysterious character is. She appeared in the teaser for next week’s episode, which is set to air on June 23.