Pokemon Home’s free Manaphy isn’t worth having to play Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Promotions and challenges are part of what makes Pokemon Home a fun addition to the franchise. However, the most recent freebie for a completed Pokemon Home Pokedex isn’t worth it, no matter how cute Shiny Manaphy is.

Some Mythical creatures from the Pokemon Franchise are harder to get than others, and Shiny Manaphy is up at the top. Not only does it hold the spot as one of the hardest Shiny Mythicals to hunt thanks to the special Pokemon Ranger distribution of 2006, but it has never been distributed as a guaranteed Shiny during any event until the most recent Pokemon Home challenge.

Currently, players who complete the Hisui Pokedex in Home will receive a Shiny Enamorus, and trainers who finish the Sinnoh Pokedex from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be gifted a Shiny Manaphy.

Unfortunately, this cute little present isn’t worth it. BDSP is one of the most miserable remakes to play in recent memory, and even a Shadow Mewtwo wouldn’t be worth the hassle of trying to complete the Sinnoh Dex.

BDSP is forgettable for a reason

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was released to a lukewarm reception in November of 2021. The games, which sport a 73% on Metacritic and a 3.1 on Google Reviews, were criticized for their clunky graphics, garish colors, and a lack QoL improvements on the original Diamond and Pearl games.

After amazing remakes like Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, or New Pokemon Snap, the return to Sinnoh felt cheap and slow, and gameplay felt more like a chore than a fun adventure.

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released just a few months later, BDSP was nearly forgotten as players sank hours into the open-world adventures and stunning graphics of the Hisui region.

Because of this, many trainers didn’t finish the game, or even get past two dozen entries in the BDSP Pokedex.

Players agree Shiny Manaphy just isn’t worth it

In a conversation on social media following the Pokemon Home challenge debut, players came together to share their disinterest in diving back into BDSP. One player showed a picture of their Hisui dex against their Sinnoh dex, and stated, “Chat I don’t think I’m getting shiny Manaphy any time soon.”

Others in the comments were quick to agree, with one sharing, “Same…I have 16,” and another adding, “Playing BDSP isn’t worth a Shiny Manaphy.”

The overwhelming response from players echoed similar feelings. Few felt it was worth it, even for such a rare prize. I couldn’t agree more. The idea of having to play the game to completion, grind the Legendary and Mythical encounters, and trade for anything my version doesn’t have in a game I could barely stand feels beyond tedious.

It would be hours wasted for a Pokemon that will do nothing but sit as a prize in a storage box for eternity.

Those who are brave enough to take on the grind will have bragging rights when they show off a Shiny Manaphy to friends while trading, but I am content to sit and admire them. It’s just not worth it. I’ll be working for Shiny Enamorus instead.