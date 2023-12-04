Pokemon Go players think fan should play the lottery after Raid Day catches

One Pokemon Go player’s unbelievable Hisuian Samurott Raid Day catches have some people thinking they should start playing the lottery.

Niantic hosted a Raid Day for PoGo on Sunday, December 3, an event that marked the eagerly-anticipated debut of Hisuian Samurott.

The Formidable creature popped up in three-star raids around the world, and some players may have been lucky enough to encounter its Shiny form.

Of course, in many respects, luck is the name of the game when it comes to Pokemon Go. But one fan hit the jackpot several times over during the most recent raid event.

Pokemon Go player wins big during Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

“Do you guys think I should buy a lottery ticket?” user 1zzyBizzy asked fellow Pokemon Go fans in a Reddit thread. Many commenters quickly responded affirmatively given the screenshot that accompanied the post.

During this past Sunday’s Raid Day, the Redditor managed to catch six Shiny Pokemon. Better still, three of those catches included the monster of the hour – Samurott. The player also secured Shinies for Bergmite, Barbara, and Glalie, all while taking part in 13 Samurott raids.

In replying to the lottery question, one player said, “for sure. I never get a shiny in raid days.” Several other fans shared their misfortunes, highlighting the rarity of running across so many shinies during a single raid day.

Reads one such comment, “I did 7 raids and got 0 shiny. I did get one I liked for Ultra league so I’m happy.” Says another, “I did 5 raids yesterday, 4 alone and 1 with my mates. I didn’t think it could be shiny until the last raid I did with my mates when ALL of them got a shiny but me. So either you should buy a ticket or I know never to spend any money on one.”

Evidently, the Pokemon Go odds were in the original poster’s favor. As far as the lottery is concerned, they should either take their chances or consider whether or not all of their luck has been used up.