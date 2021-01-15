Logo
Pokemon Grookey Sword & Shield guide: evolutions, moves, strengths & weaknesses

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:15

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Grookey Sword Shield
Looking to master Grookey in Pokemon Sword and Shield? We’ve got all the information you need including evolutions, best moves, strengths, and weaknesses.

Grookey made its debut alongside Sobble and Scorbunny as part of the Gen 8 starter trio in Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch. Like most starter Pokemon, it’s become incredibly popular and has gained a big following of loyal trainers.

Known as the ‘Chimp Pokemon’, Grookey is a cute grass-type creature that originates in the Galar region. Its design appears to be based on a spider monkey, and its name is a hybrid of the words ‘groove’ and ‘monkey’.

Grookey’s Pokedex entry in Sword is as follows: “When it uses its special stick to strike up a beat, the sound waves produced carry revitalizing energy to the plants and flowers in the area.”

Grookey in Pokemon Sword & Shield
Grookey is one of the starter trio in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

What is Grookey weak and strong against?

Being a grass-type Pokemon, Grookey and its evolutions will take more damage from fire, flying, poison, bug, and ice-type moves. They will take less damage from ground, water, grass, and electric-type moves.

When using grass-type moves, Grookey will have an advantage against ground, rock, and water-type Pokemon. It won’t necessarily have an advantage when using non-grass-type moves against these types.

What moves can Grookey learn by leveling up?

Grookey starts out with just Scratch and Growl, but it can learn a further nine moves by leveling up.

The final move it can learn is Endeavor at level 36. After this, you’ll need to evolve Grookey to Thwackey and then Rillaboom if you want to keep learning moves through leveling up.

Level Move Type Category Power Accuracy
1 Scratch Normal Physical 40 100
1 Growl Normal Status 100
6 Branch Poke Grass Physical 40 100
8 Taunt Dark Status 100
12 Razor Leaf Grass Physical 55 95
17 Screech Normal Status 85
20 Knock Off Dark Physical 65 100
24 Slam Normal Physical 80 75
28 Uproar Normal Special 90 100
32 Wood Hammer Grass Physical 120 100
36 Endeavor Normal Physical 100

What does Grookey evolve into?

Grookey evolves into Thwackey at Level 16. Like the form before it, Thwackey is a pure grass-type Pokemon, meaning it shares the same strengths and weaknesses.

It then evolves into its final evolution Rillaboom at Level 35. Rillaboom is also a pure grass-type, so it also shares the same strengths and weaknesses as Grookey and Thwackey.

All three forms have the Overgrow ability, which boosts the power of grass-type moves by 50% when at less than or equal to 1/3 HP.

Grookey Thwackey and Rillaboom evolutions
Grookey evolves into Thwackey and Rillaboom.

Where to find Grookey in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Grookey is one of three starter Pokemon in Sword and Shield, meaning players will have the opportunity to acquire one at the very beginning of the game. If you’re set on getting one, you should probably do this, as Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny don’t appear in the wild.

If you didn’t choose Grookey as your starter Pokemon, you’ll need to set up a trade with another trainer who has one. You can do this with friends, turn to the internet for help, or try your luck with the unpredictable Surprise Trades feature.

How to get Shiny Grookey

As you can’t find Grookey in the wild, you won’t be able to hunt for a Shiny version like you would with most other Pokemon.

What you can do, though, is breed Grookey with another Pokemon in the same egg group, which will give you a small chance of hatching a Shiny. It will take you a while, but if you’re determined, it’s the only way.

Shiny Grookey Pokemon
Shiny Grookey is very difficult to get in Sword & Shield.

A more refined way to do this and guarantee you’ll hatch the Pokemon you’re after is to breed Grookey with Ditto. Anytime Ditto is bred with another Pokemon, the egg will hatch the species that isn’t Ditto.

You can find Ditto at the Lake of Outrage, so you’ll want to head there and catch yourself one. If you’re confused as to how breeding works in general then you can check out our nursery and breeding guide.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: New Firebase Z details, Tombstone Soda, Scorestreaks

Published: 15/Jan/2021 21:29 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 21:30

by Tanner Pierce
In celebration of 115 day (which is a reference to Element 115 from Zombies lore), Treyarch have revealed some of the first major details about the upcoming Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Firebase Z.

During the Black Ops Cold War’s mid-season update, Treyarch announced that a new Zombies map, titled Firebase Z, would be coming before the end of the season and confirmed that more details would be coming on 115 day.

Now, that day is here and it’s safe to say that Treyarch have delivered, at least for the time being, confirming exactly how the map connects to the mode’s overall narrative and revealing some new items that players will be able to use while grinding their way through it.

Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z story

Firebase Z will take place in Vietnam and feature new enemies.

According to Treyarch, Firebase Z takes place in a facility called Outpost 25, which is located in the jungles of Vietnam. Set after the events of the first map, Die Maschine, Samantha Maxis has been captured by Omega Group and it’s up to the Requiem team to go and save her, which brings them to Outpost 25.

The developers also confirmed that the map will feature some brand-new enemies and gameplay mechanics, but they failed to go into detail about what exactly they will be. Could we be seeing a new boss zombie similar to the Megaton from Die Maschine? Fans will have to just wait and see.

New Zombies perk and scorestreaks

Tombstone Soda is returning in Black Ops Cold War and it’ll operate a bit differently than it has in the past.

In addition to the narrative details, Treyarch also confirmed some of the new items coming to the game. The first, which was teased a few weeks back, is the Tombstone Soda perk.

For Black Ops Cold War, the aforementioned perk, which originated in Black Ops II, will feature some novel abilities.

While the player has the perk active, they will turn into a “shadow” if they’re downed. In this form, players can use weapons while they attempt to revive themselves. That being said, if you die while in shadow form, you’re done, presumably until the next round.

If you’re a fan of the original perk, however, that’s not a problem, as the tier-three upgrade for the Black Ops Cold War version allows you to drop a small stash, which includes all of your original items, when you die, which is almost identical to how the BO2 version worked.

Beyond that, the developers also confirmed that two new scorestreaks will be coming to the game: the Artillery and Napalm Strike. Each one can be crafted from the Crafting Table, although it’s unknown whether or not they’ll be available on just Firebase Z or if Die Maschine is also getting some love.

All in all, it seems like Firebase Z is going to bring a ton of cool features when it launches on February 4, 2021, which is sure to liven up the overall Zombies experience in Black Ops Cold War.