Pokemon Go’s Zorua claims another victim and fans can’t get enough

Frustrating Dark-type illusion Pokemon Zorua has claimed yet another victim in Pokemon Go, and fans don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

If you thought Ditto was annoying enough in Niantic’s mobile game, then Zorua is yet to lull you into a false sense of security. This occasionally frustrating pocket monster will pose as a Shiny version of your current buddy, causing any unsuspecting trainers to think they’re getting a new version of their favorite Pokemon.

However, once caught, it reveals itself, leaving a lot of fans devastated.

Now the trickster has claimed another victim after one player revealed how their hopes were dashed and their day was ruined thanks to the tricky ‘mon – but the community doesn’t know whether to feel bad, disbelieve, or find it hilarious.

Article continues after ad

“Someone just posted this on my FB and it had me dying” shared one player on the Pokemon Go Reddit, attaching an image of a Facebook post, where one player thought they caught a Galarian Zapdos, only to be extremely disappointed.

Article continues after ad

The post was flooded by players imagining how it could be worse: “Imagine if they used a Master Ball.” Others just found the mistake to be extremely funny.

“This is the greatest and saddest thing I have ever seen” shared another fan, clearly feeling bad for the player but also making fun of their lack of perception.

However, some weren’t convinced by the post, with one user explaining that “they knew what they were doing. Show me a Master Ball Zorua and then I’ll feel sympathy for them.” Of course, not all players would use a Master Ball on a Pokemon the same as their Buddy, but it’s been known to happen.

Article continues after ad

“Eh…I get that they’re the Galarian birds, but if it’s Zorua it means you already have it” shared another post, with their sympathy certainly lacking for the mistake.

Regardless of whether the post was bait for the community, it’s clear not much sympathy is lent to players who fall for a Zorua anymore. As such, you must be careful when you encounter a Pokemon that looks like your Buddy. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.