Pokemon Go’s Team Rocket Bosses are stacked with amazing PvP Shadow ‘Mons

The Team Go Rocket Leaders in Pokemon Go have changed their line-ups once more, with Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff now fielding Shadow ‘Mons who are amazing for competitive battles.

The Fashion Week: Taken Over event has resulted in Giovanni’s group spawning throughout the Pokemon Go overworld with revised teams. The most notable of these is Giovanni’s Shadow Palkia, which is a mighty Legendary beast that players will struggle to take down due to its sheer bulk and amazing typing.

It’s not Team Rocket’s mysterious creator that’s exciting fans, however, as users on The Silph Road Reddit have pointed out that the Shadow Pokemon added to the teams of Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff are well worth hunting, thanks to their competitive viability.

Niantic

Team Go Rocket Leaders are using amazing Shadow Pokemon

As part of the team rotation, Arlo is now using an Alolan Grimer, Sierra is wielding a Skorupi, and Cliff is fielding an Alolan Cubone. Their evolved forms, Alolan Muk, Drapion, and Alolan Marowak all happen to be fantastic choices in the Battle League.

Alolan Muk is an amazing Ultra League choice, thanks to its incredible typing only giving it a single weakness (Ground), and its powerful debuff and attacking potential.

Drapion fits a very similar position to Alolan Muk, thanks to sharing its typing. It’s an incredible Ground-type killer, and the added power of being a Shadow Pokemon makes up for its usual offensive shortcomings, turning it into a fearsome attacker with moves like Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb.

For the Great Battle League, Alolan Marowak is a great choice, being a powerful Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon with the ability to hit popular threats hard. Alolan Marowak sports unique moves like Bone and Shadow Bone, which were buffed in 2024, making them powerful weapons in their arsenal.

Some Pokemon Go fans are upset that Shadow Beldum and Ralts have moved out of the rotation, considering the popularity of their evolved forms. Players shouldn’t sleep on these new additions to the Team Rocket Go roster, especially if they have to fight them anyway to get a shot at Giovanni and his Shadow Palkia.

