Pokemon Go’s Roar of Time can’t be used with expensive new item

Pokemon Go players have learned that Dialga Origin Forme’s Roar of Time doesn’t work with an expensive new item added in the Dual Destiny season.

Roar of Time is an Adventure Effect with the ability to pause the timer of certain items. This made it essential during events where Daily Adventure Incense caused Legendary Pokemon to appear, like the Galarian Birds, as it extended the time that players had to encounter them.

Dual Destiny added the Max Mushroom item, which boosts Dynamax ‘Mons for thirty minutes. However, users on Reddit discovered that Roar of Time does not affect the mushroom’s timer, despite having its own resource cost.

Max Mushrooms can’t be paused by Dialga’s Roar of Time

“Niantic: This is intentional. Why do you think we are selling those mushrooms while hiding how to play Gigantamax raids?,” one user wrote, while another said, “Of COURSE it doesn’t. That would benefit the players. Can’t have that.”

Players have already slammed Max Mushrooms as a pay-to-win mechanic due to the difficulty of Dynamax/Gigantamax Raids. Preparing a Pokemon that’s well-suited for Max Raids takes a lot of work, so the mushrooms are seen as a way of gouging the impatient.

It would be one thing if Roar of Time was a free move as well, but it costs Stardust and Dialga Candy to use. Stardust is easy to find, but the candy can be a nightmare to get, especially if it’s not in the current Pokemon Go Raid cycle.

Roar of Time existed before Max Mushrooms, so there’s always a chance that Niantic could upgrade the move further down the line to allow it to work on more items.

As it stands, the Dynamax-boosting mushroom’s effect cannot be extended by the Pokemon that rules over time itself, which isn’t the best sign for how it will work in the future.

Mastering the Dynamax battles can be tricky, so check out our comprehensive Pokemon Go guides to learn more about beating the giants in combat.