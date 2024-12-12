Pokemon Go’s new partnership turns every US McDonald’s into a PokeStop

Pokemon Go has just announced a new partnership with McDonald’s that turns every restaurant in the US into a PokeStop or Gym, with events taking place over the next few months.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has joined forces with multiple brands to bring sponsored Pokestops into various businesses across the world.

One of the biggest partnerships so far is Starbucks, but nearly any company can apply for a sponsored PokeStop or gym to appear at their stores.

On Thursday, December 12, PoGo revealed a partnership with McDonald’s that will turn every location into a premiere stop for people trying to catch them all.

Pokemon Go teams up with McDonald’s

While Niantic revealed the news in a blog post, McDonald’s Marketing Director Guillaume Huin shared the news on Twitter/X.

“McDonald’s x Pokémon GO is now live, turning every single restaurant in the US into Pokéstops or Gyms,” he said in a post, revealing that every restaurant will offer raid or lure events – depending on if it received a PokeStop or Gym – between December 2024 and March 2025.

You can even send McDonald’s a text message to receive “cute images of Pikachu.”

“Pokemon and McDonald’s have a long history of partnerships in the Happy Meal and we’re excited to finally explore a new dimension of this formidable franchise by partnering with Pokemon GO,” he added.

From December 2024 to March 2025, Pokemon Go will hold McDonald’s specific raid and lure events from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Here are the dates for the McDonald’s x Pokemon Go events:

Monday, December 16 to Sunday, December 22, 2024

Monday, January 20, to Sunday, January 26, 2025

Monday, February 10, to Sunday, February 16, 2025

Monday, March 10, to Sunday, March 16, 2025

Further details about the events like what Raids will happen at McDonald’s is unknown at the time of writing, but we’ll keep you updated as Pokemon Go releases more information.