A new Shiny ‘mon is coming to Pokemon Go, but fans aren’t impressed with its color scheme, leading to mockery from the playerbase at its inclusion.

Pokemon Go’s rollout of new Pokemon seems to be declining, with the pace slowing to a trickle. This also extends to individual Shiny forms, which is why Togedemaru, the Gen 7 Pikachu glitch, is only now coming to the game despite the base version arriving in 2022.

Shiny Togedemaru will arrive in the Ultra Unlock event, but fans aren’t exactly brimming with excitement over its inclusion. Users on The Silph Road Reddit are complaining about how there’s little difference between the colors of the two iterations of Togedemaru, which is something that also extends to the mainline games.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players dislike Shiny Togedemaru

Niantic Pokemon Go players are mocking Shiny Togedemaru

One user sarcastically quipped, “I’m so glad we were able to unlock this cool and awesome shiny to hunt for! It’s so worth it!” This was followed by another user saying, “It’s so unique.”

Article continues after ad

“Is the shiny in the room with us now?” one viewer joked, while another said, “Huh, thats weird, according to my Pokédex I already caught this shiny 290 times.”

“Idk why they wouldn’t have just lumped this underwhelming shiny with Go Fest,” one Pokemon Go player complained, “Feels dumb to try and make it a highlight of a new event whenever it’s such a non-Shiny.”

Article continues after ad

Poor Shiny Togedemaru was roasted by one player in a single line. “That is hilariously pathetic.”

The Pokemon franchise has its fair share of bad Shiny ‘mons, which are disliked due to their similarity to their base form, with Pikachu being a prime example. This leads to dissatisfaction from fans, considering how hard it is to encounter a Shiny ‘mon in all of the games.

Shiny Togedemaru might be a letdown, but at least it’s releasing in proximity to Mega Lucario, which is a highly anticipated Mega Evolution that’s part of the same event. Those unhappy with their off-pink Togedemaru can at least be happy with an incredibly powerful Mega Evolution.

Article continues after ad