Pokemon Go’s new Dual Destiny season teases Gen 6 Mythical

Niantic has revealed the name and release window of Pokemon Go’s upcoming Dual Destiny season, along with an intriguing hint at a Generation 6 Mythical Pokemon that could appear.

The initial trailer for the Dual Destiny season doesn’t appear to be interesting at first glance, save for the release window, which will run from December 3, 2024, to March 4, 2025. The trailer’s focus seems to be on shifting real-world seasons, which is something Pokemon Go’s updated graphics already reflect.

Article continues after ad

Those who look deeper into the trailer on Pokemon Go’s Twitter/X page will notice something odd about the transitions between the seasons. They appear to be shifting using the rings of Hoopa, the Mythical creature from Pokemon X & Y.

The golden rings with shifting portals in the center are a major mechanic of Hoopa, as they can send people through time and space. The shifting seasons would be a reflection of this ability, even if Hoopa doesn’t physically appear in the trailer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hoopa appeared in Pokemon Go, as part of 2021’s Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, and has been part of Elite Raids. Both regular Hoopa and its powered-up Hoopa Unbound form may return in Dual Destiny.

It also helps that the Kalos region from Generation 6 will be returning in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A. In future events, we’ll likely see more returning Kalos Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

It’s a shame that the trailer didn’t have any other hints at what’s to come in Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season, especially as the name isn’t exactly enlightening. All we have so far are dates and the barest hint of Hoopa’s appearance.

Article continues after ad

While Niantic hasn’t confirmed that Hoopa is returning, the Dual Destiny trailer had a pretty big hint, as those rings are unmistakable. Hopefully, those who missed out on Hoopa in the past will get their second shot at acquiring one this holiday season.