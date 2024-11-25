Pokemon Go’s Mighty Pokemon have made the game exciting again

Pokemon Go’s Wild Area 2024 event has introduced Mighty Pokemon to the series, injecting some much-needed excitement into the mobile game, with fans excited to see more of the mysterious giants.

Mighty Pokemon are immediately noticeable in the overworld, thanks to their glowing aura and blanked-out CP values. When fought in battle, they usually have boosted IV rates, are XL or XXL-sized, and are a nightmare to catch without using one of the new Pokemon Go Safari Balls.

While they can be a pain, especially as they love running away as soon as possible, fans love encountering them and are sharing their appreciation for these new challenging ‘Mons, as they spiced up what would have been a boring event.

Mighty Pokemon Are Actually Worth Seeking Out

Niantic

The fact that Mighty Pokemon are often final-stage evolutions with great stats is appealing to a lot of players, but their rarity and the low chance of catching one (even when using Berries) means there’s a thrill in seeking them out.

“I think what’s great about it is it gives a bunch of newer players more capable Pokemon for raids and rocket battles” shared one player, explaining how perfect they are for new and experienced trainers.

“We absolutely adored the mighty spawns, gave us something to hunt out of raids that was absolutely amazing,” another user wrote, “Would love to see mighty Pokemon become part of the calendar on a more frequent basis than annual.”

Unfortunately, Mighty Pokemon are currently limited to the Wild Area event. However, the positive fan reception means they could return in a future event, especially as they’re expanded versions of existing content.

The only sticking point with fans was how Mighty Pokemon love escaping from battle and can be tricky to catch, even when using Golden Razz Berries. This just makes it more exciting when one appears and you only have a brief window of landing one.

The strongest and most elusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go are often stuck behind paywalls or incredibly difficult battles that require coordination between multiple players in real life.

The fact that these are both desirable and challenging Pokemon that can be encountered by solo players is a breath of fresh air. Not only that, but they evoke the memories of facing the rare Pokemon in the Safari Zones of old, and trying to catch them before they flee.