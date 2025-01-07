Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week: Taken Over event made egg-locking painful yet again

Pokemon Go unveiled its new Fashion Week: Taken Over event, wherein players will have the chance to get their hands on new mons, items and much more.

One such featured Pokemon to be included in the new event is Shroodle, the cute but feisty Poison and Normal-type Pokemon from the Paldea region evolving into Grafaiai when fed 50 candies.

While players are eager to add Shroodle to their collection, how they can obtain the mon has many shaking their heads in frustration. Why is this the case? Well, it’s because Shroodle is the newest debut to be egg-locked.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players beg devs to stop 12km egg-locking debuts

After unveiling the new Fashion Week: Taken Over event on X (formerly Twitter), players flooded the post with comments in which they slammed Shroodle’s egg-locked debut for being a “joke.”

“Please stop with the 12k egg-specific hatches. They’re not good,” wrote one X user. Another added, “Looks like another Pokemon I’ll never get because I can’t be bothered with 12km eggs. You really know how to get someone to not play your game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While players dislike egg-locked Pokemon Go debuts in general, the 12km hatches are particualry causing frustration. “The 7km eggs aren’t that big of an issue it’s the 12km,” as noted by another player.

Pokemon Go egg-locking controversy explained

In Pokemon Go, players can hatch rare or specific mon via eggs which vary in different ranging from the following distances:

2km

5km

7km

10km

12km

While 12km hatches are the rarest of the bunch, they have become more commonplace in Pokemon Go despite the community consistently calling for developer Niantic to rid the game of this system and specifically, this distance.

Article continues after ad

Given how long it takes to simply hatch one 12km egg, doing so for a specific Pokemon such as a new debut can be extremely time-consuming, so much so that others in the comments are even considering moving to another game.

Despite constant complaints from players, Niantic is yet to address these concerns, paving the way for more 12km egg-locked debuts to appear in future events.