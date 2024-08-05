Pokemon Go’s Dynamax update has the power to save the game

In the eight years since its release, Pokemon Go became a celebrated mobile game staple and then fell in popularity due to stagnant gameplay and difficult developer choices. However, the Dynamax update may be the change that saves the game.

While speculation about a Gen 8 update for Pokemon Go has been on the rise for some time, a recent leak in the filter tags of Pokemon Go storage boxes has confirmed Dynamax and Gigantamax are finally coming to the experience.

This is huge and important news for Pokemon Go, which has relied entirely on Mega Evolution mechanics since 2020, with few other additions to diversify gameplay.

With players becoming increasingly restless and unhappy with events and updates, this step into the Galar region is precisely what the game needs to get fans back on the walking tracks.

New debuts, forms, and Raid challenges will get players pumped

One of the biggest complaints Pokemon Go players have expressed in recent months is a lack of variety. Recycled Raid hours, repetitive events, and repeat Legendaries have worn thin on trainer patience, leaving little motivation to get out and play.

Galar’s Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics will debut with a slew of new forms for players to challenge. They will likely appear in their super-sized forms at Raid locations and then revert after being caught.

This means players can catch some of their personal favorites with a new form to activate and use, rejuvenating the desire to capture species that may already be logged in the Pokedex.

Additionally, these Raids will probably pose new challenges. The encounters could be particularly difficult to beat, or the Pokemon in battle may have access to specific moves unique to the Dynamax form. It will shake up encounters and force players to think differently about their strategies.

While Dynamax battles may function similarly to Mega Raids, the new forms, attacks, and battle requirements could prove refreshing.

Gigantamax Pokemon will look amazing in Pokemon Go

One of the best parts of playing Pokemon Go is getting to see epic forms in battle. Options like Mega Raquaza have always been highly prized, while players worldwide have outfitted themselves with Mega Charizard, Blastoise, and Lucario as staple Raid companions.

These astounding catches have nothing on the enormous Gigantamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Alcremie crashing into battle as a multi-tiered cake is sure to be a sight. At the same time, fans who have fed Gigantamax Snorlax enough snacks will potentially see it crush the GPS map with its enormous, forest-covered body.

Gigantamax forms have the potential to reshape what players expect from Pokemon Go and offer experiences the standard video game franchise can’t emulate. Who hasn’t wanted to toss a giant, fluffy Eevee into an AR battle? Or feed berries to a Gengar that is literally just a giant mouth?

Niantic needs to embrace new mechanics with Dynamax

While the addition of Dynamax and Gigantamax forms in Pokemon Go is something players have wanted for years, Niantic must not give these debuts the Mega treatment. No one wants a recolor of the same thing that has been in the game forever. It’s time to add something new.

It would be interesting to see randomly generated zones on GPS maps where using the Dynamax ability would be possible. This would mimic the Galar Particles that enable the forms in Gen 8.

It would also be refreshing to see a different currency system for activating the form on caught Pokemon. Instead of needing more stacks of Candy that must be obtained via Raids or catches, a charge bar on forms that increases when in a Galar Particle zone would encourage players to travel and stay in certain locations.

Additionally, Raid battles for these encounters can’t just be unpleasantly difficult. Niantic could introduce new buffs for Pokemon that enter a Dynamax Raid or add new items that could be obtained from spinning PokeStops that boost moves.

In short, this is Niantic’s opportunity to do something new and expand existing mechanics to create fresh and exciting gameplay. Doing so would show a dedication to the player base that is needed after years of price hikes and controversial changes.

If the Dynamax update includes substantial, interesting expansions, it will be a sign that Pokemon Go is still worth investing in. It could bring back lapsed players while reassuring those who have continued to play. In short, this is the update that will define player interest in the mobile app for years to come.