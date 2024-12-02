Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny Box upgrade slammed as “Rip-off”

Pokemon Go has added a new Box to the Shop based on the Dual Destiny season, and it includes one of the worst storage upgrade options seen in the game to date.

One of the most desirable paid items in Pokemon Go involves boosting the Item or Pokemon storage available to the player. This is because it doesn’t take long to hit max capacity with them and the only way to increase it is through spending money on PokeCoins or Boxes.

Article continues after ad

The latest item to be added to Pokemon Go’s Shop is the Dual Destiny Box, which currently costs 205 PokeCoins (reduced from 295). Fans on The Silph Road Reddit were quick to criticize one of its two items: a storage upgrade for postcards.

It’s easy to max out on item and Pokemon storage in Pokemon Go. This isn’t true of postcards, as the player is given 350 spaces to save them and it will take a long time to hit that limit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Postcards are tied to Pokemon Go’s Gift mechanic, which is already a slow and arduous process to navigate. It can take a lot of time to go through all of the postcards received, and most of them will be of generic locations in various cities.

The 350 limit on postcards is already incredibly generous and it’s hard to imagine anyone being interested in bumping it up. Pokemon Go fans were quick to point out how worthless the upgrade is.

Article continues after ad

“Almost bought this after having missed the “postcard” bit. Thought it was bag storage,” one user wrote, while another said, “”Wtf, a Remote Raid Pass for 205 coins?!? They’re really ripping us off now.”

It’s also odd that the postcard storage upgrade currently has an unfinished name in the Dual Destiny Box, showing off the usual lack of Pokemon Go polish.

The fact that the Dual Destiny Box comes with a Remote Raid Pass does sweeten the deal, but that’s only at the current reduced rate. When it goes up to full price, it really won’t be worth the PokeCoins that Niantic is asking for.

Article continues after ad