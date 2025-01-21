Pokemon Go’s brutal Legendary Dynamax isn’t worth the effort 

Pokemon Go has added its first Dynamax Legendary ‘Mon, but the sheer difficulty of the battle and the frustrating requirements of Max Raids means it’s not worth the effort to catch it.

Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon are practically in a separate mode in Pokemon Go. They are encountered in special Max Battles, with Dynamaxing restricted to specific ‘Mons and fights, ensuring players need to prep them exclusively for these giant raids.

The Legendary Flight event in Pokemon Go is adding Dynamax versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. The problem is that Articuno is absolutely destroying players, and users of the Pokemon Go Reddit are sharing their disdain for the experience.

Dynamax Articuno is destroying Pokemon Go players

The first issue with Dynamax Articuno is the player count. Pokemon Go lets up to forty players tackle a Gigantamax ‘Mon, but Dynamax fights are restricted to four people. This means you need a team of people who know what they’re doing to attempt the fight with any measure of success.

The second is that the Pokemon needed for the fight need to be specially prepared Dynamax ‘Mons, with their shield and Max Move upgraded as much as possible. This incredibly lengthy process requires a ton of Candy and Stardust, something you’re taking away from using in other parts of the game.

The third issue is that Max Battles are in-person only. While Niantic might be easing up on the Remote Raid access for Shadow Raids, the Max Raids still require you to show up. This means you need to meet the previous requirements and then go out in the cold to do it.

If you don’t have a powerful Dynamax ‘Mon or know other players who are also prepared and are willing to meet in public, you may as well stay home. The same is especially true for the ever-suffering rural Pokemon Go players.

So, what’s the end result of conquering Dynamax Articuno? A Legendary Pokemon that you can use in future Max Battles, which might make the process a little easier.

Niantic really needs to give Pokemon the ability to use their giant forms in other battles, because right now, the feature is so insular and disconnected from the rest of the game that it feels like an extra layer of busy work. Why waste time running after Max Spots when there’s a whole other Raid mechanic you can play online with friends?