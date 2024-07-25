Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week: Taken Over has players thrilled

Pokemon Go’s August content has been revealed, and one key event has already grasped the attention of its fanbase – Adventure Week: Taken Over.

Whether it’s Raids, an in-person adventure, Spotlight Hours, or the seven unique events, August is already shaping up to be a busy month for Pokemon Go players. However, Adventure Week: Taken Over is anticipated to be a highlight, with many taking to the game’s Reddit to share their excitement.

After August’s Pokemon Go content update infographic was revealed on the game’s social media, hundreds of players took to the comments to share their excitement for the Team Rocket-focused adventure.

“Adventure Week: Taken Over sounds interesting” commented one user, going on to say that “Adventure week was by far my most favorite event last year because I was trying to farm XL Candy for Cranidos.”

Similarly, another shared their excitement for more Team Rocket, revealing just how popular the last version of the event really was: “Finally another Rocket takeover. I caught a great Shadow Totodile maybe 2 or 3 days after the last one ended and I’ve just been waiting for this, feels like forever.”

“Adventure Week with a takeover is awesome” chimed in another player, adding how exciting it is that both Adventure Week and Taken Over are happening on August 12, meaning they’ll coincide.

Along with fans getting hyped for the upcoming event, others were quick to speculate about what might be featured during the week: “Might be cool to have more fossil Pokemon appear as shadows.”

Another reader speculated: “Are we finally about to get shadow Ray?” Naturally, we don’t know too many details past the name of the Taken Over event, but a Shadow Rayquaza debut would certainly be popular.

However, not all players were excited, and one issued a warning for the already hyped player base: “Unfortunately adventure week will be disappointing if you’re hunting for the best fossil mons because they’re all research/egg locked. Intrigued about the shadow rotation though.”

As previously mentioned, there aren’t tons of details out there regarding the featured Pokemon and primary focuses of the Taken Over event, aside from what we’ve seen in previous adventures. Nevertheless, it’s clear the playerbase is thrilled.

