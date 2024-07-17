Nicholas Oyzon, better known as the face of YouTube channel Trainer Tips, achieved the feat of completing Pokemon Go‘s entire Pokedex during a recent trip to Japan.

Well, almost the entire Pokedex. Not accounting for ‘mons not yet available in the mobile game, Oyzon managed to hatch, catch, and trade his way to 854 entries in a video that documented the final leg of the journey.

The biggest roadblocks? Region-locked Pokemon, as well as those only obtainable from Eggs. These proved to be the most time-consuming, with each providing unique challenges.

One such challenge came when Oyzon walked over 100km while touring Japan to accrue Larvesta Candy for evolution before the content creator ultimately relented, converting 70 Rare Candy to acquire the 400 total needed for Volcarona.

A highlight came spontaneously during a train trip when Paldean native Revavroom, which can only be obtained rarely in Pokemon Go from 12km eggs, finally hatched after many attempts.

“It’s always at the worst time right?” whispered Oyzon on a packed train, adding, “At least the train’s not as crowded as it was earlier,” right before the Steel/Poison-type emerged.

The penultimate addition came in the form of Ultra Beast Naganadel. To get the required Candy to evolve Poipole, the YouTuber completed Research requiring he catch a large number of Dragon-types. “Roll the credits,” he concluded, though the quest wasn’t quite over.

Acknowledging that viewers would have “Stuck around until the end of the video because you noticed I’m one Pokemon short,” Oyzon admitted, “You’re right, I am,” before adding, “Because that Pokemon is only available during Pokemon Go Fest.”

The Pokemon referenced would have been Necrozma. With Go Fest Global now over, it’s likely Oyzon has officially completed his quest, though with more Paldean natives, namely Tandemaus and Maushold, now available in-game, the victory was probably short-lived. Still, the quest to catch ’em all continues.