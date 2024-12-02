Pokemon Go Young & Wise event: Dates, raids & bonuses

Pokemon Go Young & Wise event: Dates, raids & bonusesThe Pokemon Company
Niantic’s upcoming Pokemon Go event, Young & Wise, officially kicks off on Tuesday, December 10, just one week after the launch of the Dual Destiny season.
Dual Destiny begins on Tuesday, December 3, promising Community Days, the debut of Gigantamax, and the return of several beloved pocket monsters such as Hoopa Unbound.
Developer Niantic has already unveiled the season’s first event, with the Just My Cup of Tea festivities starting the same day as the new seasonal update. The team’s not stopping there, though, given that a second event has been announced.
Players awaiting the Young & Wise festivities can look forward to new Raids, Eggs to hatch, and much more. Here’s what to expect.
Pokemon Go Young & Wise dates and times
POGO’s Young & Wise will last four days from Tuesday, December 10 at 10:00 AM to Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 PM local time.
Event Bonuses
- 2× XP for hatching Eggs.
- 2× XP for winning Raid Battles.
Raids
The Pokemon listed below will appear in Raids throughout the Pokemon Go Young & Wise event.
One-Star Raids
- Shinx*
- Scraggy*
- Tyrunt*
- Phantump*
- Jangmo-o*
Three-Star Raids
- Alakazam*
- Oranguru*
- Drampa*
- Wyrdeer*
Five-Star Raids
- Genesect (Chill Drive)* until December 12 at 10:00 AM
Mega Raids
- Mega Banette* until December 12 at 10:00 AM
- Mega Latios* beginning December 12 at 10:00 AM
*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!
Eggs
The Pokemon listed below will hatch from 2 km Eggs.
- Togepi*
- Tyrogue*
- Smoochum*
- Bonsly*
- Happiny*
- Munchlax*
*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!
Field Research Task Rewards
Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during Pokemon Go’s Young & Wise event.
Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokemon.
Collection Challenges
Event-themed Collection Challenges are coming!
Complete the Collection Challenges to receive XP and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.
PokeStop Showcases
During the four-day event, POGO Trainers should be on the lookout for Showcases at various PokeStops where they can enter event-themed Pokemon.