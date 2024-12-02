Pokemon Go Young & Wise event: Dates, raids & bonuses

Niantic’s upcoming Pokemon Go event, Young & Wise, officially kicks off on Tuesday, December 10, just one week after the launch of the Dual Destiny season.

Dual Destiny begins on Tuesday, December 3, promising Community Days, the debut of Gigantamax, and the return of several beloved pocket monsters such as Hoopa Unbound.

Developer Niantic has already unveiled the season’s first event, with the Just My Cup of Tea festivities starting the same day as the new seasonal update. The team’s not stopping there, though, given that a second event has been announced.

Players awaiting the Young & Wise festivities can look forward to new Raids, Eggs to hatch, and much more. Here’s what to expect.

POGO’s Young & Wise will last four days from Tuesday, December 10 at 10:00 AM to Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 PM local time.

Event Bonuses

2× XP for hatching Eggs.

2× XP for winning Raid Battles.

The Pokemon Company

Raids

The Pokemon listed below will appear in Raids throughout the Pokemon Go Young & Wise event.

One-Star Raids

Shinx*

Scraggy*

Tyrunt*

Phantump*

Jangmo-o*

Three-Star Raids

Alakazam*

Oranguru*

Drampa*

Wyrdeer*

Five-Star Raids

Genesect (Chill Drive)* until December 12 at 10:00 AM

Mega Raids

Mega Banette* until December 12 at 10:00 AM

Mega Latios* beginning December 12 at 10:00 AM

*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!

Eggs

The Pokemon listed below will hatch from 2 km Eggs.

Togepi*

Tyrogue*

Smoochum*

Bonsly*

Happiny*

Munchlax*

*Lucky players may encounter a Shiny one!

The Pokemon Company

Field Research Task Rewards

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during Pokemon Go’s Young & Wise event.

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

Collection Challenges

Event-themed Collection Challenges are coming!

Complete the Collection Challenges to receive XP and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

PokeStop Showcases

During the four-day event, POGO Trainers should be on the lookout for Showcases at various PokeStops where they can enter event-themed Pokemon.