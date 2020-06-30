Pokemon Go XP chart - How to get to Level 40 quickly

Pokemon Go trainers will know the importance of XP but some of you may not fully understand how it works. XP is required to go up levels in the mobile game which, among other things, allows to control higher level Pokemon.

Each level you go through on Pokemon Go, the XP requirement increases to reach the next one. This means it is exponentially harder to increase your rank as you get closer to the final level of 40.

For example, to go from Level 1 to 2 it takes 1,000 XP, 10 to 11 you'll need 10,000 XP and 30 to 31 will require a massive 500,000 XP. To put this in perspective when you reach Level 35 you're not even one third of the way through reaching Level 40.

Naturally, this system allows new Pokemon Go players to ascend the levels relatively quickly while providing experienced players a challenge to reach the summit of level 40. This is why, despite days of playtime, many trainers linger around the Level 30 mark.

How much XP is needed for each level?

The table below shows exactly how much XP is needed to increase in level.

Level XP to reach next level Total XP 1 0 0 2 1,000 1,000 3 2,000 3,000 4 3,000 6,000 5 4,000 10,000 6 5,000 15,000 7 6,000 21,000 8 7,000 28,000 9 8,000 36,000 10 9,000 45,000 11 10,000 55,000 12 10,000 65,000 13 10,000 75,000 14 10,000 85,000 15 15,000 100,000 16 20,000 120,000 17 20,000 140,000 18 20,000 160,000 19 25,000 185,000 20 25,000 210,000 21 50,000 260,000 22 75,000 335,000 23 100,000 435,000 24 125,000 560,000 25 150,000 710,000 26 190,000 900,000 27 200,000 1,100,000 28 250,000 1,350,000 29 300,000 1,650,000 30 350,000 2,000,000 31 500,000 2,500,000 32 500,000 3,000,000 33 750,000 3,750,000 34 1,000,000 4,750,000 35 1,250,000 6,000,000 36 1,500,000 7,500,000 37 2,000,000 9,500,000 38 2,500,000 12,000,000 39 3,000,000 15,000,000 40 5,000,000 20,000,000

Advertisement

How much XP does each activity earn?

Some trainers will be happy to progress through the Pokemon Go ranks naturally but others may be determined to reach the Level 40 pinnacle as soon as possible. If you're part of the latter camp then you'll need to know the quickest way to gain XP.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Listed below are all the activities in Pokemon Go that result in obtaining XP.

Encounters

Curveball bonus 10 Nice throw bonus 10 Pokemon ran away 25 One throw bonus 50 Great throw bonus 50 Catch 100th Pokemon of same species 100 Catch Pokemon 100 Excellent throw bonus 100 Catch new Pokemon 500

Interactions

Spin enemy gym (badgeless) 25 Spin friendly gym (badgeless) 31 Spin Pokestop 50 Spin enemy gym (bronze) 50 Spin friendly gym (bronze) 63 Spin enemy gym (silver) 75 Spin friendly gym (silver) 94 Spin enemy gym (gold) 100 10 Unique Pokestops bonus 100 Spin friendly gym (gold) 125 First spin of new Pokestop 250

Egg hatching and evolving

Hatch egg (2km) 200 Hatch egg (5km) 500 Evolve a Pokemon 500 Hatch egg (10km) 1000

Daily bonuses

First Pokestop of the day 500 First Pokemon catch of the day 500 Seven consecutive daily Pokestop spins bonus 2500 Seven consecutive daily catches bonus 2500

Raid battles

Complete tier 1 raid 3000 Complete tier 2 raid 3500 Complete tier 3 raid 4000 Complete tier 4 raid 5000 Complete tier 5 raid 10000

Gym battles

Defeat all enemy Pokemon at gym 50 Defeat enemy Pokemon at gym 100

How to get XP fast?

Nothing stands out as a way to gain XP at a particularly fast rate but to go through the levels quickly, regularly hatching eggs, spinning PokeStops and winning raid battles offers generous XP. Of course, you are limited as to how much of these activities you can do in a day, though.

It is also important to note that lucky eggs double all XP while they are active. For example, if you hatch 10km egg with a lucky egg activated you will get 2,000 XP instead of 1,000.

Your friends may offer the best route to get the quickest XP in Pokemon Go... Your friends may offer the best route to get the quickest XP in Pokemon Go...

One way to get a lot of XP is through friends. Sharing friend codes and becoming ultra friends is an excellent way to gain levels quickly.

The following XP is earned for each friend stage:

Good Friend: 3,000 XP

Great Friend: 10,000 XP

Ultra Friend: 50,000 XP

Best Friend: 100,000 XP

Getting to these stages takes time, literally, as it is based on days but if you're disciplined with the process it seems to be the consensus quickest way to reach the Everest that is Level 40. Lucky eggs also apply to this bonus - so, if you can remember, make sure you've used a lucky egg when reaching a new friend stage!