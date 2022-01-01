Pokemon Go Season of Heritage XP Challenge tasks and rewards

The Season of Heritage XP Challenge has arrived in Pokemon Go, with some great rewards including a Goomy Avatar Hat on offer for Trainers who complete all of the tasks.

Following on from December’s month-long Stardust Challenge, Pokemon Go players must now complete the Season of Heritage’s XP Challenge for Team Leader Spark before January comes to an end.

There are multiple stages to work through in this XP Challenge, with each step offering greater rewards including encounters with the likes of Cranidos, Togetic, Shedinja, and Goomy, so it’s worth taking the time to finish it.

Below, you’ll find out how to complete the XP Challenge, as well as all of the rewards on offer for working your way through this limited-time quest.

Pokemon Go XP Challenge tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards you can earn in the Season of Heritage’s XP Challenge:

Task Reward Collect 1,000 XP 15 Poke Balls Collect 6,000 XP 1 Lure Module Collect 15,000 XP Cranidos encounter Collect 25,000 XP 15 Razz Berries Collect 35,000 XP 25 Poke Balls Collect 47,500 XP Porygon encounter Collect 60,000 XP 20 Great Balls Collect 70,000 XP 15 Pinap Berries Collect 90,000 XP Shedinja encounter Collect 110,000 XP 25 Ultra Balls Collect 130,000 XP Togetic encounter Collect 150,000 XP 3 Golden Razz Berries Collect 175,000 XP Goomy encounter Collect 200,000 XP 2,500 Stardust Collect 240,000 XP 1 Star Piece Collect 240,000 XP Goomy Hat Avatar Item

You’ll only have until midnight on January 31, 2021, to complete this Timed Research challenge and claim all of the rewards on offer, so make sure you unlock everything you want before then.

While most of the rewards have been seen before, the Goomy Hat is a brand new item. If you don’t manage to unlock it, Niantic have confirmed it will be available to purchase in the Shop at a later date.

How to unlock the Pokemon Go XP Challenge

Players will need to purchase a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event before Monday, January 10, 2022, to unlock the XP Challenge. Tickets cost $11.99 / £9.99 from the in-game Shop.

By pre-purchasing a Tour: Johto ticket, you’ll also get access to February’s Catch Challenge – and, of course, the Tour: Johto event on February 26, 2022.

How to complete the Pokemon Go XP Challenge

Earning all of that XP is going to take you quite a while, but there are more than a few ways to speed up the process and get that Goomy Hat firmly on your Avatar’s head in no time at all.

Here’s how to earn more XP fast in Pokemon Go:

Catch as many Pokemon as you can, especially species you haven’t caught before.

as many Pokemon as you can, especially species you haven’t caught before. Make sure you’re landing Curve Balls and Excellent Throws .

and . Evolve any cheap Pokemon you have lying around in your Pokemon Storage.

any cheap Pokemon you have lying around in your Pokemon Storage. Spin PokeStops and Gyms , especially ones you haven’t visited before.

, especially ones you haven’t visited before. Send as many Gifts to Friends as you can, and open the ones you receive back.

to Friends as you can, and open the ones you receive back. Try and reach Best Friend status with another Trainer, as that rewards loads of XP.

status with another Trainer, as that rewards loads of XP. Beat any Gym Defenders or Raid Bosses you see while out walking.

If you’re looking to grind XP, now is the perfect time to use any spare Lucky Eggs you have lying around (or purchase them from the Shop), as they’ll double the amount of XP you’ll earn for 30 minutes.

You’ll also earn double XP for every ‘first catch of the day’ you get throughout January, so make sure you log in and catch at least one Pokemon every day to make the most of this limited-time bonus.

Now that you know how to complete the Season of Heritage’s XP Challenge, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

