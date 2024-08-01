Pokemon Go World Championships 2024 – Shiny Mienfoo debut, featured attacks, bonuses

The Pokemon Go World Championships 2024 event will include the Shiny debut of Mienfoo, plus boosted encounters for rare and powerful Pokemon.

The Pokemon World Championships are set for later this month in Hawaii and Niantic will get Pokemon Go ready for the festivities.

On August 1, Niantic unveiled plans for the World Championships 2024 event. Not only will it include special avatar items via code & scavenger hunt that will go live once the event starts, but also new encounters and two debuts.

Here’s a look at what’s coming in the upcoming event, including Raids, encounters, and event bonuses.

The Pokemon Go World Championships 2024 event will run from Friday, August 16 2024, at 10 AM to Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

New Pikachu costume and Shiny Mienfoo

Per Niantic, the only notable debuts for this event will be a Pikachu wearing a 2024 World Championships-themed costume and a Shiny Mienfoo.

The Pikachu could be Shiny.

The Pokemon Company

Encounters

Here’s a look at all the Pokemon that can be encountered at an increased rate:

Mankey*

Lickitung*

Marill*

Paldean Wooper*

Swablu*

Fletchling*

Carbink

Grubbin*

Mareanie*

Additionally, players could also run into a normal or Shiny Skarmory.

Raids & Shadow Raids

Here are the following Pokemon will appear in Raids during the event:

One-Star Raids

World Championships 2024 Pikachu*

Mienfoo*

Three-Star Raids

Lickitung*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Diggersby

Asterisk indicates a Shiny encounter is possible.

There will be Shadow Raids:

One-Star Raids

Shadow Magnemite*

Shadow Dratini*

Shadow Wooper

Shadow Gligar*

Three-Star Raids

Shadow Wobbuffet

Shadow Kirlia

Shadow Sableye*

Featured attacks

Several Pokemon encountered during this event will have the following Pokemon:

Lickitung : Charged Attack (Body Slam)

: Charged Attack (Body Slam) Mienfoo: Charged Attack (High Jump Kick)

Additionally, four Pokemon (Altaria, Charjabug, Quagsire, and Talonflame) will also have Featured Attacks upon Evolution:

Altaria : Charged Attack (Moonblast)

: Charged Attack (Moonblast) Charjabug : Charged Attack (Volt Switch)

: Charged Attack (Volt Switch) Quagsire : Charged Attack (Aqua Tail)

: Charged Attack (Aqua Tail) Talonflame: Fast Attack (Incinerate)

Event bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the World Championships:

Up to five Special Trades can be made each day.

A Charged TM can be used to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Field Research task rewards

There will also be event-themed Field Research tasks that will earn you the following rewards:

World Championships 2024 Pikachu*

Swablu*

Mienfoo*

Mareanie*

Additionally, Niantic will include new avatar items, Showcases, and a paid Timed Research for $5.00 USD (or equivalency in one’s region).

That’s everything to know about the World Championships 2024 event in Pokemon Go. For more information on upcoming events, check out the Spotlight Hours schedule.