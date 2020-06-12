Pokemon Go won't work on some Android devices after August

Niantic have announced that they are discontinuing support for Pokemon Go on 32-bit Android devices after August.

Users of 64-bit Android devices don't need to worry as future development will be focused of newer operating systems. "By removing support for 32-bit Android devices, we will be able to streamline our development process and focus resources on supporting newer operating systems and technologies," the official Pokemon Go blog revealed.

32-bit operating systems are (mostly) found in older devices. That means if you recently bought an Android phone you should be fine.

Which Android devices will remain compatible?

However, there are exceptions. One of those is the Motorola range which often have 64-bit hardware but strangely run 32-bit operating systems.

Niantic did provide some examples of 32-bit systems which are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J2, J3

Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

Motorola Moto G (1st gen), Nexus 6

LG Fortune, Tribute

OnePlus One

HTC One (M8)

ZTE Overture 3

One helpful Reddit user, Quinny898, shared an app which can apparently check whether your device is running a 32 or 64-bit operating system. It is called "64bit Checker" and does have mostly positive reviews.

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO at the beginning of August 2020, we will end support for 32-bit Android devices.

Is there a workaround?

The only way to keep Pokemon Go working on these devices after August would be by changing the operating system. Like PCs, Android devices can be using 64-bit hardware but run 32-bit OSs.

That means they should be compatible with their 64-bit counterparts. The same Reddit user also noted that this is achievable with custom firmware and that Motorola have been guilty of installing 32-bit OSs on their newer hardware.

"If you're unlucky enough to have one of those, but are confident enough with tech to put a custom firmware on it, some of those devices do have custom ROMs which are built in 64-bit which will allow you to keep playing, when set up correctly to pass Safety Net of course."

With the change less than two months away, it is recommended trainers save their Pokemon Go credentials so they aren't lost when the change is enforced.