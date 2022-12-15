Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research & Field Research tasks

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2022 event has arrived, and there are Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete with plenty of rewards to unlock along the way.

It’s the most magical time of the year as the Winter Holiday event returns to Pokemon Go. Alongside costume Pokemon and the debut of Mega Glalie, players can also purchase a ticket to access festive Timed Research.

The ticket costs $5 (or the equivalent in your local currency) and the rewards on offer include an event-exclusive festive avatar pose, two Incubators, one Incense, and loads of Pokemon encounters like Lapras and Delibird.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth buying a Winter Holiday ticket, or you’ve already started the Timed Research and just want to know what’s coming your way, we’ve got all of the tasks and rewards below.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the Winter Holiday 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards:

Step 1

Walk 2km – Snover encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Spheal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon – Seel encounter

Rewards: Sneasel encounter, 1 Incense & 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Step 2

Walk 2km – Swinub encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Delibird encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon – Cubchoo encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr Mime encounter, 1 Incubator & 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Step 3

Walk 2km – Vanillite encounter

Send 7 Gifts to Friends – Stantler encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokemon – Castforme (Snowy) encounter

Rewards: Galarian Darumaka encounter, 1 Incubator & 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Step 4

Hatch an Egg – Alolan Vulpix encounter

Catch 8 different species of Ice-type Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokemon – Lapras encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr Mime encounter & Gifting Avatar Pose

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Completing these tasks shouldn’t be too difficult as lots of Ice-type Pokemon will be spawning in the wild throughout the Winter Holiday event.

Article continues after ad

Unlike Special Research quests, Timed Research does have an expiration date, so make sure you finish all of these tasks before Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8PM local time.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the Winter Holiday 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards:

Field Research Task Reward Catch 7 Ice-type Pokemon Seel or Shelder Catch 5 different species of Pokemon Holiday Spheal or Holiday Stantler Catch 10 different species of Pokemon Jynx Send 3 Gifts with a Sticker attached Crabrawler or 25 Abomasnow Mega Energy Send 5 Gifts to Friends Holiday Pikachu Open 5 Gifts Alolan Vulpix Hatch an Egg Sneasel Win a Raid Holiday Glaceon

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops throughout the Winter Holiday event. If you get one you don’t want, simply discard it and try again.

The Winter Holiday event ends on Saturday, December 31, 2022, so make sure you get all of the rewards you want by then!

That’s everything you need to know about this Timed Research! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide