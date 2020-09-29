Pokemon Go: Who will the surprise Halloween Raid Boss be?

Niantic are teasing what is being described as a 'special' Raid Boss for the yet to be revealed Pokemon Go Halloween 2020 event. We take a look at what this unannounced Pokemon could be.

"Stay tuned for details about a special Raid Boss that’ll be available to challenge during our Halloween event," the official Pokemon Go blog shared. Given the tone of the message, we can only assume and hope it will be a Pokemon well worth raiding.

Shiny Mew

Let's start with one of the more outlandish contenders. Shiny Mew is coming to Pokemon Go, we just don't know when.

A Shiny version of the original Mythical Pokemon would certainly be 'special'. However, being able to find Shiny Mew in a Raid, albeit at about a 5% chance, would take away from its rarity and allure.

Mew itself hasn't even featured in Raid Battles yet, and so far trainers have been limited to just one chance to catch the DNA Pokemon through the A Mythical Discovery Special Research. Should Mew come to Raid Battles it would be a big deal in the world of Pokemon Go.

Darkrai

Darkrai has featured in Raid Battle several times before, which seemingly makes it less likely to be the special Pokemon. However, of all the Legendaries and Mythical 'mons out there, the Pitch-Black Pokemon does fit in with the theme of Halloween.

Also, Darkrai featured in last year's event. Presumably this would make it even less likely in 2020 but it is one we can't rule out.

Armored Mewtwo

The super defensive form of Mewtwo has featured in Raid Battles twice before. It was first seen in July of 2019 and then returned as part of the Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution film arriving on Netflix.

Given it has featured twice before, a third time wouldn't be particularly exciting. However, the introduction of its Shiny form would change that.

Gen 6 legends

Generation 6 only had added three Legendary Pokemon to the franchise - Xerneas, Yveltal and Zygarde. Respectively they are fairy, dark/flying and dragon/ground types.

While it seems unlikely Niantic will dive right into the Gen 6 legends, it is a possibility. Adding a legend off the bat would undoubtedly create extra hype for the 2020 Halloween event.

If they do shock trainers and go this route, then Yveltal will be one expected to feature due to its dark typing.

Having said all this however, maybe Niantic have something entirely different up their sleeve. We'll have to wait and see!