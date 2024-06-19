Pokemon Go Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research: Shiny Celebi, dates, more

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has unveiled details for the Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research, so here is everything you need to know about the challenges you will be required to complete and what rewards will be up for grabs.

The upcoming Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research comes to Pokemon Go as part of the game’s 8-year celebrations, this new set of Research offers up the chance for trainers to get their hands on Celebi who has been absent from the games for several years.

That being said, here is everything you need about Pokemon Go’s Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research and what rewards are on offer.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Whisper in the Woods: How to access the event

Niantic

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research task & rewards will be available for purchase from June 28 up until July 3.

To gain access, trainers will need to pay $5 USD or the equivalent price in their local currency.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Whisper in the Woods: Can you catch a shiny Celebi?

Yes, Shiny Celebi is a reward for the Pokemon Go Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research. Celebi has forever been an elusive figure throughout the franchise given that obtaining the mythical Pokemon has never been a straightforward task.

Despite Celebi’s rarity, Pokemon Go trainers will be guaranteed an encounter with the shiny variant of the Pokemon when the Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research becomes available at the end of June.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the outline of tasks and rewards for Whisper in the Woods are yet to be revealed by the devs.

While we wait for more information on this event, be sure to keep up to date with all things Pokemon Go with our guides to the Shared Skies season and the Scorching Steps event.