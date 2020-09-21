Pokemon Go: What are Clone Pokemon and how to get them

Clone Pokemon are available in Pokemon Go. We discuss the difference between the clones and their normal counterparts, as well as where you can get them.
They were first added to Pokemon Go in the 2020 Pokemon Day celebration event, adding four to the game in Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Pikachu. Long-term fans of the franchise may remember them from the first-ever Pokemon movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back.
As the name suggests they are remarkably similar to their normal counterparts with the only physical differences being patterns on their skin. This was probably a way to make them distinguishable between each other.
On top of that though, there is an actual in-game benefit of having them. This makes sense considering they are more powerful than their original versions in the movie. Clone Pokemon, at least the ones that are available now, have more powerful Charge Moves.
How to get Clone Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise
Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, in their clone form, have only been available in Raid Battles so far.
When caught all of these will have their Community Day exclusive move, which are as follows:
- Venusaur: Frenzy Plant
- Charizard: Blast Burn
- Blastoise: Hydro Cannon
Each of these are multi-bar Charge Moves and deal between 90 and 110 damage. So, in short, they're moves that you want to have and are better alternatives to what each of them can have normally.
Other Clone Pokemon
As of writing, there aren't any Clone Pokemon that can be found in the mobile game but they will surely make a return at some point soon. Niantic may add other species, also.
Here is a list of Pokemon we know how clone forms (sorted by Pokedex entry):
- Venusaur
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Blastoise
- Pidgeot
- Pikachu
- Sandslash
- Nidoqueen
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Wigglytuff
- Vileplume
- Meowth
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Tentacruel
- Rapidash
- Dewgong
- Hitmonlee
- Rhyhorn
- Seadra
- Scyther
- Gyarados
- Vaporeon
Presumably their respective evolutions will be available, too.
Clone Pikachu
Unlike the others, Clone Pikachu was found when taking a GO SnapShot. This was part of aforementioned 2020 Pokemon Day celebrations and, like the others, is currently unavailable.
Like the final evolutions of the Kanto starters, Pikachu will know the powerful multi-bar Charge Move Wild Charge.
It's important to be careful when managing your Pokemon, too. Clone Pokemon can be transferred out without receiving any prompt and can be mass-selected in your storage, so make sure not to fall into that trap.
We'd recommend renaming them as soon as you get one to distinguish between them. Pikachu is a little easier to see the difference because it can't evolve into Raichu.