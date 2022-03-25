Pokemon Go Weekend Park Spotlight guide: Start time, bonuses & how to prepare

A special Pokemon Go Weekend Park Spotlight is taking place over the weekend, so here’s everything you need to know including times, bonuses, and Shiny Cottonee details.

As part of the ongoing Lush Jungle event, Pokemon Go is hosting a Weekend Park Spotlight celebration that puts the focus on Cottonee and its evolution Whimsicott by debuting their Shiny variants.

The Weekend Park Spotlight works a lot like a regular Spotlight Hour, except this event will take place over an entire weekend and the featured Pokemon, Cottonee, will only spawn when you visit real-life parks.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to make the most of this one-off Weekend Park Spotlight, including how to catch Shiny Cottonee and the bonuses you can enjoy.

Pokemon Go Weekend Park Spotlight start date & time

The Cottonee Weekend Park Spotlight event will take place in Pokemon Go from Saturday, March 26 at 10am local time until Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8pm local time.

This means you’ll have two days to catch as many Cottonee as you can – and hopefully, you’ll find a Shiny Cottonee!

How to take part in the Cottonee Weekend Park Spotlight

If you want to take part in the Cottonee Weekend Park Spotlight, you’ll need to head to a real-life park and start moving around. This is because Cottonee’s spawn rate will only be boosted in parks.

While all real-life parks should count during the event, make sure the area you’re visiting is dark green on the Pokemon Go overworld map just to be sure that the game registers it as a valid area.

Pokemon Go Weekend Park Spotlight bonuses

The only bonus confirmed so far for the Weekend Park Spotlight is an increase in Cottonee spawns in parks.

Regular Spotlight Hours usually have bonuses like boosted XP or Stardust, but it’s unknown if this event will follow suit. We’ll update this page if any more bonuses are confirmed.

Pokemon Go Weekend Park Spotlight Shiny Cottonee debut

The Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon, Cottonee, and its evolution, Whimsicott, will be making their Shiny debuts during the Weekend Park Spotlight event!

As always, Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare, so you’re going to need a mixture of patience and luck to find one. Simply tap on as many wild Cottonee as you can and hope for a Shiny encounter.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Cottonee Weekend Park Spotlight

There are a number of things you can do to prepare for the Weekend Park Spotlight:

Make sure you’ve got plenty of Poke Balls stocked up for catching Cottonee.

stocked up for catching Cottonee. Clear out your Pokemon Storage to make room for new catches.

to make room for new catches. Make sure you have some spare Pinap Berries if a Shiny Cottonee spawns.

if a Shiny Cottonee spawns. Use an Incense or Lure Module where possible to increase Cottonee spawns.

or where possible to increase Cottonee spawns. Try and get a Sun Stone, as you’ll need this to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott.

If you do all of these things before the Cottonee Weekend Park Spotlight begins, you won’t have to waste time purchasing Poke Balls or transferring Pokemon when you could be catching a Shiny Cottonee.

That’s everything you need to know about the Cottonee Weekend Park Spotlight! For more tips, check out our Pokemon Go guides below:

