Pokemon Go web store rolling out with special PokeCoin deals

Niantic is rolling out a web store for Pokemon Go, offering deals on PokeCoins in the process. However, it’s not available for everyone just yet.

Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Go has been under fire from its community due to the recent nerfs to Remote Raid battles.

They’ve also doubled the price of Remote Raid passes, leading to many taking issue with the lack of ways to earn PokeCoins in-game.

It appears that Niantic is rolling out a web store for Pokemon Go, and they’re adding a special incentive for trainers to use it — assuming they have access.

Niantic is rolling out a PoGo web store

On April 11, 2023, Redditor Jessekjz posted in TheSilphRoad subreddit that they had received an email from Niantic about the new Pokemon Go web store.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the Pokémon GO Web Store,” it said.

“The Web Store offers the best deals, the biggest bundles, and exclusive offers. Plus, you can get up to 1,000 bonus PokéCoins with every purchase!* You can use PokéCoins to purchase bundles and other items from the in-game shop. This offer is only available at the Pokémon GO Web Store!”

The bottom of the email Jesse received notes that the store is only available in certain regions right now, with the OP’s flair confirming those in Africa are likely to have access.

Being in the US, we couldn’t gain access to the store to check out the current pricing although we can see the amount of extra PokeCoins Niantic is offering with each purchase.

1,200 PokeCoin bundle gives 60 extra coins

2,500 PokeCoin bundle gives 150 extra coins

5,200 PokeCoin bundle gives 350 extra coins

14,500 PokeCoin bundle gives 1,000 extra coins

It’s safe to assume that since these purchases won’t get hit with the roughly 30% tax from Apple and Google’s app stores, they’re going to be a bit cheaper than the in-game store.

It’s unknown how much cheaper the web store will be, but we’ll be sure to update you when more users have access to it.

In the meantime, head over to our Pokemon section for more news, guides, and other coverage.