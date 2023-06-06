Pokemon Go Water Festival Beach Week Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Water Festival has arrived granting players new Pokemon, research tasks, and rewards, here’s the full list so you can reap the benefits.

The Water Festival event has arrived in Pokemon Go, with new raids, bonuses, Pokemon debuts, and more, it’s a great time to hop into the game and see what’s new.

As per usual, the Water Festival also features Timed Research tasks for players to complete, granting them various rewards for their troubles.

Pokemon Go Water Festival Timed Research tasks

Here are all the tasks for Pokemon Go’s Water Festival Timed Research.

Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Water type Pokemon – Stardust x 1000

Make 5 nice throws – Poke Ball x 10

Transfer 5 Pokemon – Great Ball x 5

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Razz Berry x 10

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, Clauncher, 1000 XP

Step 2 of 2

Catch 15 Water type Pokemon – Stardust x 1000

Make 5 great throws – Poke Ball x 15

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Great Ball x 10

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Pinap Berry x 5

Rewards: Surfer Pose, Sandygast

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to pay around $5 USD if you want to partake in these timed research rewards, however, players can gift friends research tickets as long as they’re at Great Friends status or higher.

The research ticket will only be available in the shop from June 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM to June 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

Rewards for partaking in the timed research event will disappear on June 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.