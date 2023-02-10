Pokemon Go Vulpix Battle Day: Shiny Vulpix, Timed Research & featured attack

The latest Pokemon Go Battle Day features Vulpix as the star, with the chance to encounter Shiny Vulpix and complete Timed Research for some great rewards.

Battle Days are great events for both newcomers and experienced Pokemon Go Battle League fans, as they offer event-exclusive Timed Research quests with useful rewards to make it worth your time.

The amount of sets you can take part in also doubles during Go Battle Days and there’s a 4x Stardust bonus for wins rewards.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to make the most of Pokemon Go Battle Day Vulpix.

Pokemon Go Battle Day Vulpix takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 12AM until 11:59PM local time.

Pokemon Go Vulpix Battle Day rewards

Vulpix will be guaranteed to appear as a reward encounter between the hours of 11AM and 2PM local time during this Go Battle Day.

The first win reward from the Basic track in each set will be a reward encounter, while all win rewards from the Premium track will be a reward encounter.

Pokemon Go Vulpix Battle Day bonuses

During this Go Battle Day, the number of sets you can play will be increased from 5 to 20, meaning you can take part in a total of 100 battles against other trainers.

There will also be 4x Stardust from win rewards, which makes this a great time to use a Star Piece.

Can Vulpix be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Vulpix is available in Pokemon Go and there will be an increased chance of encountering one during this Go Battle Day event.

Pokemon Go Vulpix Battle Day featured attack for Ninetales

If you evolve a Vulpix using 50 Candy during this Pokemon Go Battle Day, you’ll get a Ninetales that knows the featured attack Ember.

Many trainers consider this to be the best Fast Move for Ninetales, so it’s definitely worth getting one for your collection.

Pokemon Go Vulpix Battle Day active leagues

There will be two leagues active during this Pokemon Go Battle Day:

Ultra League

Love Cup (Great League Edition)

If you’re struggling with either of these formats, we’ve got an Ultra League best team guide and a Love Cup best team guide that should help.

Pokemon Go Vulpix Battle Day Timed Research quest

There will be an event-exclusive Timed Research quest to complete throughout the day that focuses on the Go Battle League. Rewards include an Elite Charged TM, Rare Candy, XP, and a Vulpix encounter.

You’ll have until the event ends at midnight to complete this Timed Research quest, so make sure you get all the rewards you want before then.

That’s everything you need to know about the Go Battle Day Vulpix event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

