Pokemon Go Verizon Special Weekend: How to get a code, Bonuses & Lucky Pokemon - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s Verizon Special Weekend event is on the horizon for players. If you would like to know the start time, how to get a code and find yourself some Lucky Pokemon for the celebration, you’ve come to the right place.

Yet another fun event is coming to Pokemon Go player in North America, and with that comes a whole load of potential rewards and bonuses.

With Gible being the next Pokemon to get a Community Day in June, Niantic just keep giving. The tiny little Dragon-type will also be spawning with the new exclusive move, Earth Power, just to add yet another reason to venture out and grab a few.

Just before that, though, comes the Verizon Special Weekend event, so here’s everything you need to know about it, including the start time, lucky Pokemon, double XP, spawn rates, and more!

Pokemon Go Verizon Special Weekend dates & times

The Pokemon Go Verizon Special Weekend kicks off on Saturday, 29 May at 12 AM local time, and comes to a close on Sunday, 30 May at 11:59 PM local time.

For players outside the US, Pokemon Go partners with 7-Eleven Mexico in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan to provide the same sort of deal.

What to expect

Pokemon Go special events are always a celebration of Niantic’s sponsorships, so you’ll need to have a ticket to access the event. These can be claimed digitally or physically from any Pokemon Go partners.

Once you redeem the code, you’ll be given access to all of the fun features taking place throughout the weekend.

How to get Pokemon Go Verizon code

In order to claim your ticket to the Verizon leg of the event, you’ll need to make sure you have all of your Pokemon Go details on hand, as well as the MyVerizon app.

This is what you need to do to get the code:

Download ‘MyVerizon’ App Go to ‘Verizon Up Rewards,’ and click the banner for the event. The code should be waiting there for you. Copy it. Go to the “Niantic Offer Redemption” website. Log in with the account that your Pokemon Go is linked to. Enter your code. You’re now ready to participate in the Verizon Special Weekend!

7 Eleven Mexico and Yoshinoya have also given detailed instructions on how to get the tickets to their events.

Pokemon Go Verizon Special Weekend bonuses

Even if you don’t have a ticket, you’ll still be able to reap some of the rewards during this exciting weekend!

Bonuses will be available all around the world from Friday, May 28, at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST/6 PM BST to Monday, May 31, 10 AM PST/1 PM EST/6 PM BST.

These include:

The number of Gifts you can open daily will double.

Trade range will be increased to 40 km!

If the global Luminous Legends Y challenge is completed, all Special Weekend participants will have their bonus increased to 4x Catch XP instead of the default 2x Catch XP!

Increased Spawn Rates: Shiny Eevee, Unown & more

From 11 AM on Saturday, May 29. to 5 PM local time, you’ll be seeing a lot more of some of the title’s most adorable Fairy-type Pokemon!

Not only that, there’ll be some cheeky little Unown’s floating around as well, with each region having their own special letter that correlates to the name of the event’s sponsor.

Throughout the event, the following will have increased spawn rates:

Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Marill, Sableye, Stunky, Spritzee, and Swirlix will be attracted to Incense. There’s a possibility for Shiny Eevees too!

Different Unown will be attracted to Incense depending on the sponsor in your region. Shiny Unown will not appear. Verizon: Unown V 7-Eleven Mexico: Unown S Yoshinoya: Unown Y

appear.

Timed Research & double XP

Double XP is a given for all trainers throughout the event, as we mentioned before. However, what’s exclusive to those with a ticket is the Timed Research events taking place over the weekend.

From Saturday, May 29, at 12:00 AM to Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 PM local time, you’ll be able to participate in these Timed Research tasks:

Event-exclusive Timed Research will reward encounters with Eevee, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Deino!

Event-exclusive Timed Research will be available and reward XP, Stardust, an Incense, a Star Piece, a Lucky Egg, Spritzee Candy, and Swirlix Candy.

How to get Lucky Pokemon

Lucky Pokemon will feature mainly from Saturday, May 29, at 12:00 AM to Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 PM local time.

The best way to score these amazing creatures is, of course, through trading. However, during the Special Weekend the uncertainty that comes with that will be significantly reduced.

Niantic state that, during these times, you’ll get:

Event-exclusive Timed Research will reward a Lucky Egg.

You’ll have an increased chance of receiving Lucky Pokemon when you trade with a friend.

You’ll also have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends when interacting with a friend during the weekend.

So that’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Verizon Special Weekend! As further information is announced we’ll be sure to update this article, but in the meantime check out our dedicated Pokemon Go hub for all of the latest news!