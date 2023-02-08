Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Global Challenge explained: Bonuses & how to track progress

A new Global Challenge has started in Pokemon Go as part of the Valentine’s Day event, so here’s a quick explanation of the bonuses you can unlock and how to take part.

Pokemon Go regularly features research quests for players to work through by themselves, but every now and then there are limited-time Global Challenges that require players around the world to join forces to meet a set goal.

The latest Global Challenge has arrived as part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day event. If you’re wondering how to complete it or what bonuses are on offer as a reward, you’ll find everything you need to know below.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Global Challenge explained

In order to complete the Valentine’s Day Global Challenge in Pokemon Go, players around the world need to send a grand total of 100,000,000 Gifts to friends before February 14, 2023.

This might seem like a very high number, but it’s worth pointing out that previous Global Challenges have featured similarly ambitious goals and they’ve always been reached.

To keep track of this Global Challenge, tap the binoculars at the bottom of the screen and then scroll across to the ‘Today’ tab. The information you need should appear at the top of this page.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Global Challenges bonuses

There will be two bonuses available when this Global Challenge is completed:

3× Transfer Candy

2× Transfer Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up

Once the Global Challenge target has been achieved, these bonuses will last until the end of the event on February 14, 2023, at 8PM local time.

To make the most of these bonuses, it’s definitely worth spending some time sorting through your Pokedex by number and transferring any duplicates you don’t need.

That’s everything you need to know about the Valentine’s Day Global Challenge! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

