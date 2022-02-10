Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 1 & 2 and Field Research tasks

The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event is here, giving players two Collection Challenges and event-exclusive Field Research tasks to work through – with some great rewards on offer.

Niantic are celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022 with another themed event. During this time, players can take part in the Go Battle League’s Love Cup, encounter a different set of Raid Bosses, and catch the newly-debuted Flabebe.

There are also two Collection Challenges to work your way through, with male and female Frillishes offered up as rewards, as well as the usual event-exclusive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with love-themed Pokemon.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to complete each Collection Challenge and Field Research task, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 1

You’ll need to catch the following Pokemon to complete the first Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Luvdisc Wild encounter

Field Research reward Woobat Wild encounter Plusle Wild encounter Volbeat Wild encounter

Once you’ve collected all of these Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with a Frillish (male) encounter, 2000 XP, and 2000 Stardust. If you’re struggling to find them, try using Incense or Lures.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 2

You’ll need to catch the following Pokemon to complete the second Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Luvdisc Wild encounter

Field Research reward Furfrou Wild encounter

1-Star Raid Boss Minun Wild encounter Illumise Wild encounter

Once you’ve collected all of these Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with a Frillish (female) encounter, 2000 XP, and 2000 Stardust. If you’re struggling to find them, try using Incense or Lures.

Compared to previous Collection Challenges in Pokemon Go, these two are actually quite easy to complete, as every species you’ll need to catch has the potential to spawn in the wild.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Field Research tasks

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during the Valentine’s Day event, as well as the rewards on offer for completing them:

Catch 5 Pokemon – Luvdisc encounter

Catch 20 Luvdisc – Alomomola

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Spinda #9

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Ralts encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy – Pikachu or Eevee encounter

Win a Raid – Frillish encounter (male or female)

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Valentine’s Day event. They’ll be given out at random, so it’s simply a case of visiting as many different PokeStops as you can.

The Valentine’s Day event begins on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10am, and ends on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 8pm local time, so you’ll have five days to complete these tasks.

That’s everything you need to know about the Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks! See what else is happening during Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day 2022 event with our roundup here.