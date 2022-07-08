Pokemon Go update finally fixes Add Friends & Incense glitches

David Purcell . 1 hour ago

Niantic has confirmed two big Pokemon Go glitches have been resolved, relating to the Add Friends and Incense features.

Having your hard-earned progress not registering is frustrating no matter the game, but the grind of Pokemon’s popular mobile title becoming even harsher always causes a stir. Some trainers have gone as far as saying the ‘despawn’ problem ruined the Deino Community Day event, back in June.

There has been an issue that has plagued the game – and been noted on social media countless times by fans – which prevents members of the community from completing basic challenges such as “Add three friends.”

These are often related to Special Research Tasks, which are among the most rewarding with bonuses. By standing between users and their reward, frustrations put the problem on the developers’ radar.

In addition to that, a strange glitch has also been making some species of Pokemon disappear after they were attracted using an Incense or Lure item. These would usually bring certain monsters in close proximity, making them easy to check off your Pokedex.

As of July 7, it has been confirmed that having been previously noted on the ‘Known Issues’ page for everyone to see, they have since been sorted out.

Pokemon Go update: July 7 patch notes

The following changes were noted on Niantic’s official Support blog:

“Add {#} friends” task may not complete even after adding the required number friends . Issue description : After adding friends to complete tasks such as “add 3 friends” to complete a Special Research task, the task is not marked as complete and Trainers are unable to progress in their Special Research. Issue Status: Resolved in the upcoming 243 release. The task will only begin to progress once Trainers have updated to 243, so any Friends added before updating will not count for the task.

