Pokemon Go Unova Tour Pass: Date, time & deluxe pass rewards

In February 2025, Trainers will be able to earn Pokemon Go Tour rewards in brand-new ways when Tour Pass becomes available. Here’s everything players need to know.

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova officially kicks off in February, with several raids, monster debuts, and more set to make the event’s festivities worthwhile for players around the globe.

Niantic is adding another wrinkle to the mix, specifically in the form of a battle pass-like progression track called Tour Pass, which will be accompanied by a premium offering dubbed Tour Pass Deluxe.

Here’s what to expect from the free and premium Tour Passes.

What is Tour Pass in Pokemon Go Tour 2025?

Tour Passes will allow players to obtain rewards in new ways throughout this year’s Pokemon Go Tour. The free Tour Pass will remain available from Monday, February 24 at 10:00 AM to Sunday, March 2 at 6:00 PM local time.

Every player will automatically receive the free limited-time pass on February 24, at which point they’ll be able to collect Tour Points that help unlock rewards, improve event bonuses, and increase their rank.

A breakdown on Pokemon Go Live notes that rewards obtained during the Tour Pass will expire when on March 9.

What is Tour Pass Deluxe?

A premium Tour Pass priced at $14.99, the Deluxe offering will give players better rewards and faster progression. Players who purchase the upgrade will immediately encounter the Mythical Pokémon Victini, even if they’ve previously caught it.

The Tour Pass Deluxe will include rewards featured on both the free and premium tracks. Deluxe owners who reach the highest tier can expect to access the new Lucky Trinket item.

This new addition is “a one-time-use item that can be used to turn one friend from your Friend List into a Lucky Friend.” Note: Trainers must be Great Friends in order to pass along the Lucky Trinket.

Rewards from this track include the following.

An encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Victini

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

An event-themed avatar item

One Lucky Trinket

And more!

And like the free pass, all unlocked Deluxe rewards will expire on March 9, so players should claim their earnings before the end date rolls around.